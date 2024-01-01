Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Will you enjoy Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University as a transfer student?

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Virginia Tech. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Virginia Tech.

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Virginia Tech, 14.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, click here

Can you transfer into Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Virginia Tech? Virginia Tech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Virginia Tech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Virginia Tech requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Virginia Tech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Virginia Tech received 3066 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1568 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Virginia Tech is 51.14%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Virginia Tech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1568 accepted transfer students, 1033 students enrolled - that means the yield was 65.88%. Virginia Tech accepts 52 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University transfer GPA requirements? Virginia Tech requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Virginia Tech Virginia Tech has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Virginia Tech? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Virginia Tech. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Blacksburg... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Virginia Tech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Virginia Tech then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Virginia Tech Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Virginia Tech website for more info.

Virginia Tech accepts 51.14% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Virginia Tech, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.04 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.2. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Virginia Tech students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 560 680 620 SAT Reading 540 640 590 2018 Total SAT Score 1100 1320 1210 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 30 27 ACT Reading 24 32 28 2018 Total ACT Score 49 62 55 Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s average SAT score is 1210. To be a competitive applicant for Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College