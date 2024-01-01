Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Western Oregon University (WOU)

Will you enjoy Western Oregon University (WOU) as a transfer student?

Western Oregon University (WOU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Western Oregon State College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Western Oregon State College.

Western Oregon University (WOU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Western Oregon State College CampusReel At Western Oregon State College, 6.8% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Western Oregon University (WOU), click here

Can you transfer into Western Oregon University (WOU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Western Oregon State College? Western Oregon State College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Western Oregon State College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Western Oregon State College requires a minimum of 36 credits.

What are Western Oregon University (WOU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Western Oregon State College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Western Oregon University (WOU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Western Oregon State College received 908 transfer applicants. The school accepted 819 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Western Oregon State College is 90.2%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Western Oregon State College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Western Oregon University (WOU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 819 accepted transfer students, 564 students enrolled - that means the yield was 68.86%. Western Oregon State College accepts 91 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Western Oregon University (WOU) Watch Now

What are the Western Oregon University (WOU) transfer GPA requirements? Western Oregon State College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Western Oregon State College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.

Additional Transfer Info for Western Oregon State College Western Oregon State College has noted the additional policies: Applicants with 12 to 35 transferable quarter hours must meet all freshman admission requirements..

Will you enjoy transferring to Western Oregon State College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Western Oregon State College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Monmouth... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Western Oregon State College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Western Oregon State College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Western Oregon State College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Western Oregon State College website for more info.

Western Oregon State College accepts 90.2% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Western Oregon State College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Western Oregon State College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 530 475 SAT Reading 420 540 480 2018 Total SAT Score 840 1070 955 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 32 45 38 Western Oregon University (WOU)’s average SAT score is 955. To be a competitive applicant for Western Oregon University (WOU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Western Oregon University (WOU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College