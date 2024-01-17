Sign Up
Technology Sales Representative from Mount Carmel College of Nursing | Vivint Solar
Location
Columbus, OH
Type
Full Time
Salary
$45 USD
Job Description
Posted on: January 17, 2024

IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR MOUNT CARMEL COLLEGE OF NURSING STUDENTS

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A SALES REPRESENTATIVE:

As a Technology Sales Intern, you are the primary contact for our clients both in your region and around the country. Each day, you will build and establish new relationships while enhancing and building upon existing ones. Excellent communication skills are an essential part of your success, as you complete product presentations and give price quotes.

We focus on a national level to expand clients into new markets to create new revenue streams for years decades to come. On average, Technology Sales Interns earn $23,000 each summer. However, many interns earn significantly more than this based on their performance.

Responsibilities and Duties of a Technology Sales Intern:

  • One-on-one sales with customers in an outside sales environment.
  • Greet customers in a courteous, friendly, and professional manner using company procedures.
  • Give technology and product presentations to complete sales orders with customers.
  • Listen attentively to customer needs and concerns; demonstrate empathy.
  • Clarify customer requirements; probe for and confirm understanding of needs.
  • Meet customer requirements by providing personalized solutions.
  • Confirm customer understanding of the solution and provide additional customer education as needed.
  • Frequent travel throughout the year and 1-4 months relocation during the summer.

Who thrives in a Technology Sales Internship?

Students from Mount Carmel College of Nursing are well-equipped to thrive in our Technology Sales Internship program. Ideally, you are organized and manage your time effectively in order to regularly achieve individual and team goals. You have a passion for technology and sales. You feel good about playing an important role in the success of a growing company with a solid reputation.

  • Knowledge of basic computer operations
  • Courteous with strong customer service orientation
  • Dependable with proficient attention to detail
  • Good listening and responding skills
  • Must be flexible with the ability to adapt to changes quickly and think conceptually
  • Solid problem-solving skills
  • Must be willing to take the initiative

All Mount Carmel College of Nursing students are invited to apply for this amazing sales internship opportunity!

