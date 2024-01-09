Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
Apply now
Student Videographer - New York College of Health Professions
Location
Syosset, NY
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Job Description
Posted on: January 09, 2024

CampusReel is a high-growth, well-funded startup that is turning the college search process upside down. We've been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and more. Join our amazing company and community today!

Current New York College of Health Professions Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have access to a smartphone, DLSR camera or GoPro? Do you believe in the tremendous value that CampusReel provides to students and families that can't afford to visit college campuses? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a student videographer for New York College of Health Professions on CampusReel.

CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life. As an on campus student videographer, you will record a short series of videos to document your daily life on campus at New York College of Health Professions for the benefit of prospective students. Our team will guide you through video and vlog fundamentals, teach you best practices and review your work with feedback.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will learn valuable and transferable videography and marketing skills, work closely with one of education's most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current New York College of Health Professions students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Syosset, NY.

Apply now
Apply now
This position is hiring now. Apply directly through CampusReel.
Apply now
More job openings
Marketing Intern - New York College of Health Professions
Location
Syosset, NY
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Social Media Intern - New York College of Health Professions
Location
Syosset, NY
Type
Part Time
Salary
$25 - 35 USD
Summer Sales Representative - open to New York College of Health Professions students
Location
Syosset, NY
Type
Full Time
Salary
$30 USD
Technology Sales Representative from New York College of Health Professions | Vivint Solar
Location
Syosset, NY
Type
Full Time
Salary
$45 USD
Easy Student Job - Part Time Sales Representative
Location
Syosset, NY
Type
Full Time
Salary
$20 USD
Apply now
This position is hiring now. Apply directly through CampusReel.
Apply now
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved