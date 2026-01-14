IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY-THOMAS M. COOLEY LAW SCHOOL GRADUATES
Wondering what kind of career awaits you at UWM? Our Operations team is a great fit for self-motivated individuals who are comfortable in a fast-paced environment. Current students from Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School are welcome to apply to this awesome opportunity. But that's not all: our ideal team member would also take elite client service seriously and tackle every day with a multitasking vengeance, while also hitting daily production goals with accuracy and a high level of quality. If you're not sure where your skill and experience can lead you, leave it to our UWM recruiters who are dedicated to pointing new team members toward a career they'll love. This full-time position requires a 40-hour workweek. So take it all in, because in this role, there's a big potential for growth.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
- Supporting the loan process
- Learning new technology processes
- Request policy's and corrections of document need for the loan process
- Interacting with 3rd parties
- Collaborating with your team
- Hitting daily production goals
- Reviewing information for completeness and accuracy
- Inbound and Outbound calls from 3rd parties to help assist loan process
WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU
Must Have Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Proficiency with Microsoft Suite (specifically Outlook, Excel and Word)
- Ability to handle a fast paced environment
- Production and process-oriented skills
- Ability to focus in an open workspace
- Attention to detail
- Self-motivation
- Elite client service skills
- Exceptional communication skills
- On-site attendance
- Willingness to learn and be coached
- Problem solving skills
- Ability to handle multiple inbound and outbound calls
THE PLACE & THE PERKS
Ready to join thousands of talented team members who are making the dream of home ownership possible for more Americans? It’s all happening on UWM’s campus, where our award-winning workplace packs plenty of perks and amenities that keep the atmosphere buzzing with energy and excitement.
It’s no wonder that out of our six pillars, People Are Our Greatest Asset is number one. It’s at the very heart of how we treat each other, our clients and our community. Whether it’s providing elite client service or continuously striving to improve, our pillars provide a pathway to a more successful personal and professional life.
From the team member that holds a door open to the one that helps guide your career, you’ll feel the encouragement and support on day one. No matter your race, creed, gender, age, sexual orientation and ethnicity, you’ll be welcomed here. Accepted here. And empowered to Be You Here.
More reasons you’ll love working here include:
- Paid Time Off (PTO) after just 30 days
- Additional parental and maternity leave benefits after 12 months
- Adoption reimbursement program
- Paid volunteer hours
- Paid training and career development
- Medical, dental, vision and life insurance
- 401k with employer match
- Mortgage discount and area business discounts
- Free membership to our large, state-of-the-art fitness center, including exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, various sports leagues and a full-size basketball court
- Wellness area, including an in-house primary-care physician’s office, full-time massage therapist and hair salon
- Gourmet cafeteria featuring homemade breakfast and lunch
- Convenience store featuring healthy grab-and-go snacks
- In-house Starbucks and Dunkin
- Indoor/outdoor café with Wi-Fi