Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Adelphi University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Adelphi University?

Visiting Adelphi University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Adelphi University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Garden City as well. Remember that Garden City is also catering to 4813 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Adelphi University?

The Adelphi University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Garden City. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • ATLAS - образование за рубежом, обучение за границей at Adelphi University

What do families do in Garden City when they visit Adelphi University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Garden City. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Adelphi University and see for yourself how the student make use of Garden City.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Adelphi University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:27
Rebecca luther - about me, and why adelphi?
Rebecca Luther Interview
Rebecca Luther - About me, and Why Adelphi?
02:30
Meet kailey: a senior health and physical education major at adelphi
Kailey Broderick Interview
Meet Kailey
02:26
Sierra: why i chose adelphi!
Sierra Romano Interview
Learn more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
01:53
Meet tekhira at adelphi!
Tekhira Francis Interview
Hi! My name is Tekhira and I am currently a student at Adelphi University. This video is a way to get to know me as well as a bit about Adelphi.
03:06
Meet alexander: a senior biology major at adelphi
Alexander Seraskeris Interview
Meet Alexander, a senior biology major at Adelphi. Learn why he chose Adelphi and what he's loved about his college experience.
03:23
Meet tasmiah at adelphi - a little bit about me!
Tasmiah Basher Campus
Hello! My name is Tasmiah Basher and I am currently a junior Psychology and Molecular Neuroscience major at Adelphi University. Get to know a little more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
02:05
Sierra: adelphi's communications department and resources
Sierra Romano Academics
In this video I'll take you into Blodgett Hall. Check out the TV studio, control room, and Media Lab at Adelphi University!
03:59
Meet niamh! a transfer student and nursing major at adelphi
Demo Account Interview
Meet Niamh! A transfer student and nursing major at Adelphi
05:45
Rebecca talks about adelphi clubs and organizations
Rebecca Luther Campus
Rebecca talks about Adelphi Clubs and Organizations
05:27
Kailey: take a ride with me to see the places that surround campus!
Kailey Broderick Interview
Placeholder
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved