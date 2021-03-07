Sign Up
Adelphi University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Adelphi University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for Adelphi University, so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Adelphi University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Adelphi University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Adelphi University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Adelphi University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Garden City, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Adelphi University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Garden City weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Adelphi University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Adelphi University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Adelphi University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Adelphi University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Garden City if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Adelphi University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Adelphi University?

Below is a list of every Adelphi University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Adelphi University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Adelphi University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Adelphi University students!

What is city Garden City, NY like?

Garden City is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Adelphi University.

Who are the tour guides for Adelphi University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Adelphi University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Adelphi University tours:

Adelphi University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Adelphi University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Garden City and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Adelphi University in person.

03:27
Rebecca luther - about me, and why adelphi?
Rebecca Luther Interview
Rebecca Luther - About me, and Why Adelphi?
02:30
Meet kailey: a senior health and physical education major at adelphi
Kailey Broderick Interview
Meet Kailey
02:26
Sierra: why i chose adelphi!
Sierra Romano Interview
Learn more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
01:53
Meet tekhira at adelphi!
Tekhira Francis Interview
Hi! My name is Tekhira and I am currently a student at Adelphi University. This video is a way to get to know me as well as a bit about Adelphi.
03:06
Meet alexander: a senior biology major at adelphi
Alexander Seraskeris Interview
Meet Alexander, a senior biology major at Adelphi. Learn why he chose Adelphi and what he's loved about his college experience.
03:23
Meet tasmiah at adelphi - a little bit about me!
Tasmiah Basher Campus
Hello! My name is Tasmiah Basher and I am currently a junior Psychology and Molecular Neuroscience major at Adelphi University. Get to know a little more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
02:05
Sierra: adelphi's communications department and resources
Sierra Romano Academics
In this video I'll take you into Blodgett Hall. Check out the TV studio, control room, and Media Lab at Adelphi University!
03:59
Meet niamh! a transfer student and nursing major at adelphi
Demo Account Interview
Meet Niamh! A transfer student and nursing major at Adelphi
05:45
Rebecca talks about adelphi clubs and organizations
Rebecca Luther Campus
Rebecca talks about Adelphi Clubs and Organizations
05:27
Kailey: take a ride with me to see the places that surround campus!
Kailey Broderick Interview
Placeholder
