How long do Adelphi University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for Adelphi University, so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Adelphi University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Adelphi University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Adelphi University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Adelphi University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Garden City, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Adelphi University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Garden City weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Adelphi University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Adelphi University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Adelphi University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Adelphi University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Garden City if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Adelphi University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Adelphi University?

Below is a list of every Adelphi University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Adelphi University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Adelphi University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Adelphi University students!

What is city Garden City, NY like?

Garden City is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Adelphi University.

Who are the tour guides for Adelphi University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Adelphi University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Adelphi University tours:

Adelphi University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Adelphi University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Garden City and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Adelphi University in person.

