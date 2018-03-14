CAMPUSREEL
When is the best time to visit Hofstra University?
Visiting Hofstra University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Hofstra University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hempstead as well. Remember that Hempstead is also catering to 6716 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit Hofstra University?
The Hofstra University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hempstead. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- The Garden City Hotel at Hofstra University
- Courtyard by Marriott Westbury Long Island at Hofstra University
- Capri Motor Inn at Hofstra University
- Motorized Inn at Hofstra University
- Hampton Inn Garden City, Ny at Hofstra University
- Econo Lodge at Hofstra University
- The Vanderbilt at Hofstra University
- Long Island Marriott at Hofstra University
- La Quinta Inn & Suites Garden City at Hofstra University
- Hilton Garden Inn Westbury at Hofstra University
- Holiday Inn Westbury - Long Island at Hofstra University
- Coliseum Motor Inn at Hofstra University
- Hyatt Place Garden City at Hofstra University
- Pines Motor Lodge at Hofstra University
- Garden city, Bed & Breakfast at Hofstra University
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Carle Place - Garden City, NY at Hofstra University
- Anastasia's Bed & Breakfast at Hofstra University
- SpringHill Suites by Marriott Carle Place Garden City at Hofstra University
- Hampton Inn Garden City at Hofstra University
- Red Roof PLUS+ Long Island - Garden City at Hofstra University
What do families do in Hempstead when they visit Hofstra University?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hempstead. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Hofstra University and see for yourself how the student make use of Hempstead.
What buildings should I look at when I visit Hofstra University?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall at Hofstra University
- CV Starr Hall, Hofstra Unversity School of Business at Hofstra University
- C. V. Starr Hall at Hofstra University
- Hofstra University at Hofstra University
- Joan & Donald E Axinn Library at Hofstra University
- Hofstra Hall at Hofstra University
- WRHU Radio Hofstra University at Hofstra University
- Student Center at Hofstra University
- Hofstra University, Office of Residence Life at Hofstra University
- Emily and Jerry Spiegel Theater at Hofstra University
- John Cranford Adams Playhouse at Hofstra University
- Chabad Jewish Student Center at Hofstra University
- Unispan at Hofstra University
- The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University
- Hofstra Fitness Center at Hofstra University
- Vander Poel Hall at Hofstra University
- James M. Shuart Stadium at Hofstra University
- Netherlands Hall at Hofstra University
