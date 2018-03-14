Sign Up
Hofstra University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Hofstra University?

Visiting Hofstra University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Hofstra University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hempstead as well. Remember that Hempstead is also catering to 6716 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Hofstra University?

The Hofstra University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hempstead. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • The Garden City Hotel at Hofstra University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Westbury Long Island at Hofstra University
  • Capri Motor Inn at Hofstra University
  • Motorized Inn at Hofstra University
  • Hampton Inn Garden City, Ny at Hofstra University
  • Econo Lodge at Hofstra University
  • The Vanderbilt at Hofstra University
  • Long Island Marriott at Hofstra University
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Garden City at Hofstra University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Westbury at Hofstra University
  • Holiday Inn Westbury - Long Island at Hofstra University
  • Coliseum Motor Inn at Hofstra University
  • Hyatt Place Garden City at Hofstra University
  • Pines Motor Lodge at Hofstra University
  • Garden city, Bed & Breakfast at Hofstra University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Carle Place - Garden City, NY at Hofstra University
  • Anastasia's Bed & Breakfast at Hofstra University
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Carle Place Garden City at Hofstra University
  • Hampton Inn Garden City at Hofstra University
  • Red Roof PLUS+ Long Island - Garden City at Hofstra University

What do families do in Hempstead when they visit Hofstra University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hempstead. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Hofstra University and see for yourself how the student make use of Hempstead.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Hofstra University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

02:56
Welcome to hofstra university!!!
Campus
Let's get aquatinted with Jasmine Jones in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication. Welcome to Hofstra University!
04:42
Let's check out the library!
Campus
Here Jasmine will give you a tour of Hofstra Library and all the things it has to offer!
04:50
Dining at hofstra
Food
Let's check out the various places to eat on campus!
06:22
Joseph g. shapiro family hall
Campus
Jasmine takes us on a mini tour of the Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall building on the academic side of campus.
Dorming
Dorming
Dorms
Freshmen have the most options for dorming on campus. Jasmine shows you what a room looks like in a triple style dorm on campus. This is just one example of what the dorms look like on campus.
02:55
Part 1: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
00:48
Join me on my walk to class
Campus
Walk with Jasmine to her Spanish class. See an average class size and learn other fun facts about the campus.
02:15
Walking through narnia
Campus
Here Jasmine talks a little bit about why she came to Hofstra while displaying Hofstra's Mini version of Narnia.
02:36
Walk with me to my club meeting at the student center
Walk with Jasmine through the Student Center. The Student Center is the big hub on campus. It has dinning halls, commuter lounges, game rooms, club offices, card services, banking, the book store, Student Government offices, Residential Life office, and even a Hair salon.
02:50
Meet sophia, a transfer student!
Campus
Meet another student at hofstra! Sophia is a 3rd year transfer business student here at Hofstra.
