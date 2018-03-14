When is the best time to visit Hofstra University?

Visiting Hofstra University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Hofstra University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hempstead as well. Remember that Hempstead is also catering to 6716 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Hofstra University?

The Hofstra University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hempstead. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

The Garden City Hotel at Hofstra University

Courtyard by Marriott Westbury Long Island at Hofstra University

Capri Motor Inn at Hofstra University

Motorized Inn at Hofstra University

Hampton Inn Garden City, Ny at Hofstra University

Econo Lodge at Hofstra University

The Vanderbilt at Hofstra University

Long Island Marriott at Hofstra University

La Quinta Inn & Suites Garden City at Hofstra University

Hilton Garden Inn Westbury at Hofstra University

Holiday Inn Westbury - Long Island at Hofstra University

Coliseum Motor Inn at Hofstra University

Hyatt Place Garden City at Hofstra University

Pines Motor Lodge at Hofstra University

Garden city, Bed & Breakfast at Hofstra University

Homewood Suites by Hilton Carle Place - Garden City, NY at Hofstra University

Anastasia's Bed & Breakfast at Hofstra University

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Carle Place Garden City at Hofstra University

Hampton Inn Garden City at Hofstra University

Red Roof PLUS+ Long Island - Garden City at Hofstra University

What do families do in Hempstead when they visit Hofstra University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hempstead. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Hofstra University and see for yourself how the student make use of Hempstead.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Hofstra University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: