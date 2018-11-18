Sign Up
The New School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit The New School?

Visiting The New School depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The New School twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 6752 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The New School?

The The New School admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in New York when they visit The New School?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The New School and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The New School?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Content

00:13
Welcome to jordan's campus tour!
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Hello welcome to campus tour!
00:44
63 5th ave, university building "uc"
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
The walk from the parsons building to the UC
00:35
Nice couch area in uc building
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
This is a nice area I like to eat in. Especially if I get the corner part of the couch, its the best!
00:48
Uc cafeteria
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
The main dinning hall/cafeteria
00:46
Tishman auditorium
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Main auditorium, host freshman orientation
00:42
How does the meal plan work?
Jordan Mcpherson Food
Student talks about meal plan
01:03
Student interview
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Student talks about their major
00:49
Student interview
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Student talks about his major & how the school supports students ideas.
00:45
Student interview about private spaces
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Student talks about a quite space she likes to go to get away from noise & people.
00:37
Friends give honest opinions
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Two friends I caught in the elevator being brutally honest about the school *side note* they still love the school
