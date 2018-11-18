When is the best time to visit The New School?

Visiting The New School depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The New School twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 6752 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The New School?

The The New School admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in New York when they visit The New School?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The New School and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The New School?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

