Auburn University (AU) Campus

01:21
And class continues!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
This is half of my day to day schedule as a design major. I have two classes a day in the mornings and I'm done right before noon. All of my classes are discussion and team project based.
01:24
Models at mommas!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
02:59
Let's explore my favorite building!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Spidle Hall is the College of Human Sciences. This is the building for my major with is Design! Interior design and merchandising majors are also located in the building.
02:09
Pups on the plains!
Keoshia McGhee
Cater Lawn is Located right next to the concourse and in front of Upper Quad! Some of the best events and activities happen here! This is the bested convenient places to go in between classes!
02:22
Come to class with me
Keoshia McGhee Academics
This is half of my day to day schedule as a design major. I have two classes a day in the mornings and I'm done right before noon. All of my classes are discussion and team project based.
03:00
Great day for the concourse !
Keoshia McGhee Academics
The concourse is always busy throughout the day ! From students going to class to people bring awareness to their organizations and events.
02:32
Tallest building on campus !!!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
Haley Center is right in the middle of campus! This is the tallest buildings on campus and oldest buildings on campus. It is also on of the more popular buildings on campus because this is the College of Education building so, all Auburn students will experience a class or classes in this building.
02:52
Name a better dorm
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
More Details on south Donahue! Check it Out!
01:24
The curse of the auburn seal !
Keoshia McGhee Campus
The Auburn Seal is a historical landmark located in front of Langdon Hall. The seal has been their since the 1970s and many students avoid stepping on the seal during and outside of class hours because, of the fear of the curse!
02:05
Let's get recd!
Keoshia McGhee Campus
With all the places on campus to eat, you have to go somewhere to work it off! What better place to go than the campus rec!
Auburn University (AU)

03:06
Auburn students get real!
Keoshia McGhee Academics
I decided to ask a few students a few questions about their life at Auburn, their majors, and how they feel about certain things.

Auburn University (AU) Auburn University

00:38
Meet you auburn university tour guide!
Keoshia McGhee Dorms
Hey everyone! So excited to take you on a journey with me as you get to see Auburn University's campus! I hope you enjoy!

Auburn University (AU) Auburn University Campus Recreation and the Recreation and Wellness Center

02:05
Let's get recd!
Keoshia McGhee Campus
With all the places on campus to eat, you have to go somewhere to work it off! What better place to go than the campus rec!

Auburn University (AU) Foy Dining Commons

03:12
Funniest meal plan description ever!
Keoshia McGhee Food
Foy Hall is a common hall for students to come and eat with different selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As you will see in the video there is a hilarious description of our meal plan brought to you by my friends.
