Auburn University (AU) Campus
01:21
And class continues!
This is half of my day to day schedule as a design major. I have two classes a day in the mornings and I'm done right before noon. All of my classes are discussion and team project based.
01:24
Models at mommas!
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
02:59
Let's explore my favorite building!
Spidle Hall is the College of Human Sciences. This is the building for my major with is Design! Interior design and merchandising majors are also located in the building.
02:09
Pups on the plains!
Cater Lawn is Located right next to the concourse and in front of Upper Quad! Some of the best events and activities happen here! This is the bested convenient places to go in between classes!
02:22
Come to class with me
03:00
Great day for the concourse !
The concourse is always busy throughout the day ! From students going to class to people bring awareness to their organizations and events.
02:32
Tallest building on campus !!!
Haley Center is right in the middle of campus! This is the tallest buildings on campus and oldest buildings on campus. It is also on of the more popular buildings on campus because this is the College of Education building so, all Auburn students will experience a class or classes in this building.
01:24
The curse of the auburn seal !
The Auburn Seal is a historical landmark located in front of Langdon Hall. The seal has been their since the 1970s and many students avoid stepping on the seal during and outside of class hours because, of the fear of the curse!
02:09
Pups on the plains!
