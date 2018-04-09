Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Berry College (BC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Berry College (BC)?

Visiting Berry College (BC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Berry College (BC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Mount Berry as well. Remember that Mount Berry is also catering to 2089 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Berry College (BC)?

The Berry College (BC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Mount Berry. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk at Berry College (BC)
  • Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • Kings Inn at Berry College (BC)
  • Red Roof Inn & Suites Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • Howard Johnson Express Inn Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • Sunrise Inn and Suites at Berry College (BC)
  • The Claremont House at Berry College (BC)
  • Econo Lodge at Berry College (BC)
  • Rodeway Inn at Berry College (BC)
  • Saga Inn at Berry College (BC)
  • Woodberry Inn & Suites at Berry College (BC)
  • Comfort Suites at Berry College (BC)
  • FairBridge Inn Express Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • Ashwood Inn & Suites at Berry College (BC)
  • Relax Inn at Berry College (BC)
  • Garden Inn and Suites at Berry College (BC)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Rome, GA at Berry College (BC)
  • Hampton Inn at Berry College (BC)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Rome Downtown at Berry College (BC)
  • Stay Lodge - Rome at Berry College (BC)
  • Rome Inn and Suites at Berry College (BC)
  • Economy at Berry College (BC)
  • Cottis Inns at Berry College (BC)
  • Quality Inn at Berry College (BC)
  • Royal Inn at Berry College (BC)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Rome West at Berry College (BC)

What do families do in Mount Berry when they visit Berry College (BC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Mount Berry. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Berry College (BC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Mount Berry.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Berry College (BC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:41
Welcome to berry!
Campus
Hey Guys! My name is Hunter Berry (yes, like the school) and I am your Campus Reel Ambassador! I can't wait to show you guys around campus, so let's get started!
03:59
Tour of the ford complex
Dorms
Welcome to the Ford Complex! Home to some athletic buildings, freshman dorms, our music center, and our vet clinic, Ford is one of the busiest and nicest places on campus. Funded by Henry Ford, the Ford buildings have an immense amount of history pertaining to Berry, being a filming spot for movies like Remember the Titans, and hosting the Youth Camp for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Ford is an awesome place to come study outside and relax, or just hang out with some friends.
00:59
Class tour - philosophy and relgion
Academics
Hey Guys! Since I had a few minutes before class started, I wanted to show you guys what a typical Berry classroom looked like, and discuss how classes are handled here at Berry in terms of discussions based classes, lectures, etc. Essentially, most classes at Berry are a mix of the two. While your science classes will be somewhat more lecture based, their is still room for discussion in class. I have found that the introduction classes tend to be more lecture based, while higher-level classes tend to be more hands-on or discussion based, as there are fewer students.
02:28
Macallister hall
Academics
Macallister Hall, or Mac for short, is the science building on campus, and home to Berry's Science Museum, as well as the classes for Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Computer Science, and more. Unless you're a non-science major that comes in with enough credit hours that you don't have to take any science or math classes, you will be at Mac a decent amount, so get used to the lack of cell service in the building.
00:54
Vahalla (food court)
Food
Inside of the Krannert Student Activites Center is the Berry Food Court, my favorite place on campus primarily because they have a Chick-Fil-A. However, the food court also has plenty of other restaurants like Subway and a Japanese Restaurant, as well as a Starbucks, a cafeteria, and more! The food court, like Java, takes Flexbucks, the on-campus currency students are given, as well as card and cash for when you inevitably run out (like I did).
00:55
Weather at berry - how my icee melted the same day we had a freeze warning
Campus
The weather at Berry can be somewhat.... sporadic. We have had weeks were it has been high 80's, and the next week drops to the 30's, and days with over 50 degrees between the high and the low. Dress carefully at Berry, and my motto is to always bring a jacket, that way you have something to put on if you're cold, and something you can take off if you get to warm.
01:55
Student work program
Campus
One of the coolest things about Berry is our student work program. While no one is required to work at Berry, over 95% of our students do, as it provides us valuable experience in the work field. There are hundreds of jobs to choose from at Berry, and just about all of them are open to you. Wether you want to work the front desk of the postal service, help plan student activites on campus, work in the IT department, milk cows, oro anything else, there is a student job for you. Most people at Berry start out in level 1 intro positions but can move their way up to having important supervisor roles, and with these positions come pay raises! Student work is a pretty cool thing about Berry, and defintely something to check out.
02:13
Memorial library
Academics
Memorial Library invites all members of the Berry College community to come explore our vibrant physical and virtual spaces. All our collections are designed to reinforce the efforts of students, faculty, and researchers from across the college curriculum. Our accessible staff is always ready to help wherever possible, from research support to technology lending, from information literacy instruction to interlibrary loans. Promoting academic freedom and constructive dialogue, fostering intellectual growth and creative expression, providing the tools for learning, teaching, and scholarship - this is Memorial Library, and this is your space.
01:01
Disc golf and dana course - a cool tradition
One of our "Berry traditions" is to play disc golf on campus. Developed by seniors years ago, our un-official disc golf course is spread across main campus, and a must-do for any freshman at Berry. Today, we had a group of students playing in a tournament set up by the college, and we can see them around holl 5 or 6 trying to hit a park bench.
02:30
Big campus, small student body
Academics
Berry is definitely what most people would call a small school. Despite being roughly the size of Disney World, Berry only has 400 - 500 people per class. However, this provides students at Berry a lot of opportunities other students can't receive. Small class sizes at Berry (an average of less than 20 students per teacher) mean that students can form relationships with their professors, and engage in deeper conversations about the material.
