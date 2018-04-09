Sign Up
Berry College (BC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Berry College (BC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 41 tour videos for Berry College (BC), so you can expect to spend between 123 to 205 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Berry College (BC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Berry College (BC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Berry College (BC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Berry College (BC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Mount Berry, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Berry College (BC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Mount Berry weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Berry College (BC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Berry College (BC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Berry College (BC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Berry College (BC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Mount Berry if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Berry College (BC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Berry College (BC)?

Below is a list of every Berry College (BC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Berry College (BC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Berry College (BC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Berry College (BC) students!

What is city Mount Berry, GA like?

Mount Berry is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Berry College (BC).

Who are the tour guides for Berry College (BC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Berry College (BC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Berry College (BC) tours:

Berry College (BC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Berry College (BC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Mount Berry and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Berry College (BC) in person.

00:41
Welcome to berry!
Campus
Hey Guys! My name is Hunter Berry (yes, like the school) and I am your Campus Reel Ambassador! I can't wait to show you guys around campus, so let's get started!
03:59
Tour of the ford complex
Dorms
Welcome to the Ford Complex! Home to some athletic buildings, freshman dorms, our music center, and our vet clinic, Ford is one of the busiest and nicest places on campus. Funded by Henry Ford, the Ford buildings have an immense amount of history pertaining to Berry, being a filming spot for movies like Remember the Titans, and hosting the Youth Camp for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Ford is an awesome place to come study outside and relax, or just hang out with some friends.
00:59
Class tour - philosophy and relgion
Academics
Hey Guys! Since I had a few minutes before class started, I wanted to show you guys what a typical Berry classroom looked like, and discuss how classes are handled here at Berry in terms of discussions based classes, lectures, etc. Essentially, most classes at Berry are a mix of the two. While your science classes will be somewhat more lecture based, their is still room for discussion in class. I have found that the introduction classes tend to be more lecture based, while higher-level classes tend to be more hands-on or discussion based, as there are fewer students.
02:28
Macallister hall
Academics
Macallister Hall, or Mac for short, is the science building on campus, and home to Berry's Science Museum, as well as the classes for Chemistry, Biology, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Computer Science, and more. Unless you're a non-science major that comes in with enough credit hours that you don't have to take any science or math classes, you will be at Mac a decent amount, so get used to the lack of cell service in the building.
00:54
Vahalla (food court)
Food
Inside of the Krannert Student Activites Center is the Berry Food Court, my favorite place on campus primarily because they have a Chick-Fil-A. However, the food court also has plenty of other restaurants like Subway and a Japanese Restaurant, as well as a Starbucks, a cafeteria, and more! The food court, like Java, takes Flexbucks, the on-campus currency students are given, as well as card and cash for when you inevitably run out (like I did).
00:55
Weather at berry - how my icee melted the same day we had a freeze warning
Campus
The weather at Berry can be somewhat.... sporadic. We have had weeks were it has been high 80's, and the next week drops to the 30's, and days with over 50 degrees between the high and the low. Dress carefully at Berry, and my motto is to always bring a jacket, that way you have something to put on if you're cold, and something you can take off if you get to warm.
01:55
Student work program
Campus
One of the coolest things about Berry is our student work program. While no one is required to work at Berry, over 95% of our students do, as it provides us valuable experience in the work field. There are hundreds of jobs to choose from at Berry, and just about all of them are open to you. Wether you want to work the front desk of the postal service, help plan student activites on campus, work in the IT department, milk cows, oro anything else, there is a student job for you. Most people at Berry start out in level 1 intro positions but can move their way up to having important supervisor roles, and with these positions come pay raises! Student work is a pretty cool thing about Berry, and defintely something to check out.
02:13
Memorial library
Academics
Memorial Library invites all members of the Berry College community to come explore our vibrant physical and virtual spaces. All our collections are designed to reinforce the efforts of students, faculty, and researchers from across the college curriculum. Our accessible staff is always ready to help wherever possible, from research support to technology lending, from information literacy instruction to interlibrary loans. Promoting academic freedom and constructive dialogue, fostering intellectual growth and creative expression, providing the tools for learning, teaching, and scholarship - this is Memorial Library, and this is your space.
01:01
Disc golf and dana course - a cool tradition
One of our "Berry traditions" is to play disc golf on campus. Developed by seniors years ago, our un-official disc golf course is spread across main campus, and a must-do for any freshman at Berry. Today, we had a group of students playing in a tournament set up by the college, and we can see them around holl 5 or 6 trying to hit a park bench.
02:30
Big campus, small student body
Academics
Berry is definitely what most people would call a small school. Despite being roughly the size of Disney World, Berry only has 400 - 500 people per class. However, this provides students at Berry a lot of opportunities other students can't receive. Small class sizes at Berry (an average of less than 20 students per teacher) mean that students can form relationships with their professors, and engage in deeper conversations about the material.
