What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at Biola University?
What type of housing does Biola University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Biola University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Biola University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Biola University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Biola University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Biola University feel like home!
- Student Union Bldg Dorm at Biola University
- Sigma Hall Dorm at Biola University
- Alpha Hall Dorm at Biola University
- Hope Hall Dorm at Biola University
- Chase Gymnasium Dorm at Biola University
- Business Building Dorm at Biola University
- La Habra Dorm at Biola University
- Blackstone Hall Dorm at Biola University
- PIH Home Health Services Dorm at Biola University
- Metzger Lawn Dorm at Biola University
- Heritage Café Dorm at Biola University
- Hart Hall Dorm at Biola University
- Biola Library Dorm at Biola University
- Bardwell Hall Dorm at Biola University
- Sutherland Hall Dorm at Biola University
- Lansing Pool, Biola University Dorm at Biola University
- Horton Hall Dorm at Biola University
- Fluor Fountain Dorm at Biola University
- La Mirada Dorm at Biola University
What are the dimensions of Biola University dorm rooms?
The Biola University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Biola University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Biola University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
