Biola University

2024 Biola University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 87.0% of freshman live on campus at Biola University?

What type of housing does Biola University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Biola University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Biola University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Biola University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Biola University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Biola University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Biola University dorm rooms?

The Biola University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Biola University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Biola University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:54
Jocelyn gives you her dorm life experience
Jocelyn Chu Dorms
Biola dorms are centered around community and Jocelyn shares how she sees community on campus through residence life. Housing at Biola is separated by gender which gives a great opportunity for community to brought forth as brother and sisters in Christ. Weekly floor rituals are great for getting to know the people on your floor and spend intentional time together.
03:00
Jocelyn shares her dorm tips!
Jocelyn Chu Dorms
Jocelyn shares the four things you should bring with you in Biola on-campus housing. There are so many items that you want to bring to college, but Jocelyn suggests (1) Couch and/or TV (2) Desk Lamp (3) Mini Fridge (4) a Car! Even if you don't bring all these, you will still have an amazing college experience, but it is helpful to have, especially at Biola
01:40
Jocelyn introduces herself and campus life
Jocelyn Chu Dorms
Jocelyn is a sophomore Communication Studies Major with a double minor in Business Administration and Biblical Studies. She is originally from Redlands, CA and loves the Southern California weather. Next year she is going to be a Resident Advisor (RA) in Hope Hall! There are seven residence halls on campus and every building has multiple RAs!

