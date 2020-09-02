Azusa Pacific University (APU)
2024 Azusa Pacific University (APU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at Azusa Pacific University (APU)?
What type of housing does Azusa Pacific University (APU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Azusa Pacific University (APU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Azusa Pacific University (APU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Azusa Pacific University (APU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Azusa Pacific University (APU) feel like home!
- Adams Hall Dorm at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
- Azusa Dorm at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
- Azusa Pacific University West Campus Dorm at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
- Azusa Pacific University Dorm at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
- University Park Apartments Dorm at Azusa Pacific University (APU)
What are the dimensions of Azusa Pacific University (APU) dorm rooms?
The Azusa Pacific University (APU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Azusa Pacific University (APU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Azusa Pacific University (APU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
