Azusa Pacific University (APU)

2024 Azusa Pacific University (APU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at Azusa Pacific University (APU)?

What type of housing does Azusa Pacific University (APU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Azusa Pacific University (APU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Azusa Pacific University (APU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Azusa Pacific University (APU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Azusa Pacific University (APU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Azusa Pacific University (APU) dorm rooms?

The Azusa Pacific University (APU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Azusa Pacific University (APU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Azusa Pacific University (APU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

09:26
Dorm tour | azusa pacific university
Emily Luk Dorms
A look into my freshman dorm (Adams Hall) at Azusa Pacific University! Side note: The bathrooms are community style with two on each hall floor.
04:20
Apartment tour (university park) | azusa pacific university
Emily Luk Dorms
Welcome to my tour of my first apartment as a sophomore at Azusa Pacific University! :)
12:56
College house tour | azusa pacific university
Emily Luk Dorms
Rented out a house with four roommates nearby APU!

