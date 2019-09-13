Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 75 tour videos for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , so you can expect to spend between 225 to 375 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bloomsburg, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bloomsburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bloomsburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

Below is a list of every Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania tour?

All CampusReel tours for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania students!

What is city Bloomsburg, PA like?

Bloomsburg is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania .

Who are the tour guides for Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania tours:

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bloomsburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:28
What a community assistant is at bloomsburg university!
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Watch this video to meet one of Bloomsburg's Core CA's and learn what they do.
01:39
Meet lead tour guide angela dipasquale!
Bloomsburg Admissions Interview
Angela DiPasquale is a senior communications major with an emergent media minor! Watch this video to learn more about Angela.
02:20
Blair johnston introduction
Bloomsburg Admissions Interview
Get to know BU's Lead Tour Guide Blair Johnston
03:27
What makes bu, bu?
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
What makes our university stand out? Sit in on this video to check it out!
04:28
How to get involved in clubs and orgs
Bloomsburg Admissions
Get Involved! Here is everything you need to know about Husky Sync!
01:51
Montgomery place apartments tour
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Here is a tour of my 2 bedroom apartment on Upper Campus!
01:14
How to order at monty's restaurant
Bloomsburg Admissions Food
here is a look at how to order off the computer at Monty's from the many options offered!
02:48
What it's like in clubs and organizations
Bloomsburg Admissions
Take a look inside the Social Work Club and see what it is like to be involved!
01:44
Residence hall tour
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Take a tour of Northumberland Hall into current Freshman students Taylor and Kristen's decorated home away from home!
04:33
All about the university shuttle bus
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
come learn some tips and times about our campus transportation free to all students!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved