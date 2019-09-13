Sign Up
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania campus by taking you around Bloomsburg. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and Bloomsburg during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:28
What a community assistant is at bloomsburg university!
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Watch this video to meet one of Bloomsburg's Core CA's and learn what they do.
01:39
Meet lead tour guide angela dipasquale!
Bloomsburg Admissions Interview
Angela DiPasquale is a senior communications major with an emergent media minor! Watch this video to learn more about Angela.
02:20
Blair johnston introduction
Bloomsburg Admissions Interview
Get to know BU's Lead Tour Guide Blair Johnston
03:27
What makes bu, bu?
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
What makes our university stand out? Sit in on this video to check it out!
04:28
How to get involved in clubs and orgs
Bloomsburg Admissions
Get Involved! Here is everything you need to know about Husky Sync!
01:51
Montgomery place apartments tour
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Here is a tour of my 2 bedroom apartment on Upper Campus!
01:14
How to order at monty's restaurant
Bloomsburg Admissions Food
here is a look at how to order off the computer at Monty's from the many options offered!
02:48
What it's like in clubs and organizations
Bloomsburg Admissions
Take a look inside the Social Work Club and see what it is like to be involved!
01:44
Residence hall tour
Bloomsburg Admissions Dorms
Take a tour of Northumberland Hall into current Freshman students Taylor and Kristen's decorated home away from home!
04:33
All about the university shuttle bus
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
come learn some tips and times about our campus transportation free to all students!
