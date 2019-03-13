How long do Pace University-New York (PU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Pace University-New York (PU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Pace University-New York (PU) and stay informed on campus life.

On CampusReel, you can start your Pace University-New York (PU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Pace University-New York (PU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Pace University-New York (PU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Pace University-New York (PU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Pace University-New York (PU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Pace University-New York (PU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Pace University-New York (PU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

Below is a list of every Pace University-New York (PU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

All CampusReel tours for Pace University-New York (PU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Pace University-New York (PU) students!

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Pace University-New York (PU).

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Pace University-New York (PU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Pace University-New York (PU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Pace University-New York (PU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Pace University-New York (PU) in person.

