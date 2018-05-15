Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

SUNY College at Geneseo Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do SUNY College at Geneseo tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 27 tour videos for SUNY College at Geneseo, so you can expect to spend between 81 to 135 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of SUNY College at Geneseo and stay informed on campus life.

Where do SUNY College at Geneseo tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your SUNY College at Geneseo tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring SUNY College at Geneseo in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Geneseo, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at SUNY College at Geneseo, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Geneseo weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The SUNY College at Geneseo website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do SUNY College at Geneseo tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of SUNY College at Geneseo starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because SUNY College at Geneseo students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Geneseo if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the SUNY College at Geneseo admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at SUNY College at Geneseo?

Below is a list of every SUNY College at Geneseo building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a SUNY College at Geneseo tour?

All CampusReel tours for SUNY College at Geneseo include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see SUNY College at Geneseo students!

What is city Geneseo, NY like?

Geneseo is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at SUNY College at Geneseo.

Who are the tour guides for SUNY College at Geneseo on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at SUNY College at Geneseo. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of SUNY College at Geneseo tours:

SUNY College at Geneseo, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if SUNY College at Geneseo is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Geneseo and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting SUNY College at Geneseo in person.

Trending Content

00:30
Hi and welcome to geneseo!
Campus
Welcome to Geneseo! I'm Jasmine, an English and Spanish major freshman, and I'm super excited to show you everything I've learned and loved about Geneseo since I started in the fall.
00:56
The green, the best place for a sunny, 70-degree day with friends
Campus
The Green is a picturesque campus hangout spot for a nice day. Check out the hammocks, food truck, and dogs! Sometimes musical groups perform too.
01:36
Glass hallways and geneseo's cow country
Campus
Let's talk school size, rural community, and opportunity (and glass hallways)!
01:19
Brodie hall and another riveting geneseo statue
Academics
Welcome to Brodie Hall, home to the arts across campus (musical theater, theater, music, art history, dance)! Practice rooms, stages, and art galleries can be found here. Geneseo currently has no visual arts programs, but many interested students are petitioning for the reestablishment of a minor/major.
02:01
Milne library
Academics
Milne Library is divided into three sections: the noisy basement, the calm main floor, and the dead silent top floor. There's a cafe to order food and a service desk for all of your staple and scissor needs. Tutoring centers and classrooms are also in the library, alongside Geneseo's statue Minerva.
01:58
The college union: flags, spinning top chairs, and a banana conquerer (and much, much more)
Food
The college union can be referred to as the beating heart of campus with options for food, fun, studying, and involvement
01:14
Massage chairs, yogibos, and sleeping pods (my favorite room on campus!)
Campus
Behold one of my favorite rooms on campus: The Wellness Room. Relax in a massage chair, scroll through a laptop in a yogibo, or take a nap in a sleeping pod... just be sure to take your shoes off at the door.
01:29
Steuben hall room (ft. my friendly, cleanly neighbor kristen)
Dorms
Have a look into my friend Kristen's freshman dorm room in Steuben Hall, a building in central campus.
02:01
Psych & violin performance major kristen
Academics
Psychology and violin performance major Kristen tells us about her experience at Geneseo.
02:03
Greek life, off campus housing, and the rushing process
Greek life, rushing, and off-campus can be overwhelming when you're coming into college and looking into the future. Here's some of our insight and experience!
