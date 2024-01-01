Boston College (BC)

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Boston College (BC)

Chestnut Hill, MA

You Are Watching

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Mckenna, and get ready to see Boston College from her perspective Boston College

Watch Mckenna show you around her 8 man suite in 90 STM! Boston College (BC)

Mckenna gives you some quick facts about Boston College Boston College (BC)

Mckenna shows you around around Gasson Hall Gasson Hall

Mckenna show's you around the Gasson Quad Fulton Hall

Mckenna gives you a tour of Devlin Hall Boston College (BC)

Mckenna tells you more about classes at BC Gasson Hall

Mckenna shows you a typical classroom and lecture hall Boston College (BC)

Mckenna shows you around the Plex (BC's gym on campus) and all the different fitness options Boston College- Yawkey Centre

Mckenna gives you a tour of O'Neill Library O'Neill Plaza

Mckenna show's you around Fulton Hall Boston College (BC)

Mckenna takes you through a typical day in her life at Boston College Boston College (BC)

Mckenna explains what a typical weekend at BC looks like Boston College (BC)

Mckenna takes you through Gameday at BC Alumni Stadium

Mckenna walks you through Corcoran Commons Boston College (BC)

Mckenna shows you around the involvement fair and tells you about the social scene on campus Boston College (BC)

Mckenna shows you Stokes Lawn Boston College (BC)

Mckenna takes you through Eagles McElroy Commons

Mckenna explains how the meal plan works at BC Corcoran Commons

Hear Katie talk about why she chose to come to BC Boston College (BC)

Ben tells you about his experience at BC Merkert Chemistry Center

Hear Beatriz tell you about what she likes and dislikes about Boston College Boston College (BC)

Mckenna shows you around 'The Rat' Lyons Hall

Mckenna takes you through the Chocolate Bar and the Stokes Walkway Stokes Hall - South

Mckenna explains all the options for things to do outside of BC's campus Boston College (BC)

Mckenna gives some advice to incoming freshman Boston College (BC)

Mckenna gives some advice for applying to BC Boston College (BC)

Mckenna gives you a final piece of advice for BC Boston College (BC)

Boston College (BC) A Day in the Life with McKenna

00:38

Meet Mckenna, and get ready to see Boston College from her perspective

05:14

Watch Mckenna show you around her 8 man suite in 90 STM!

02:28

Mckenna shows you around around Gasson Hall

01:19

Mckenna show's you around the Gasson Quad

02:11

Mckenna gives you a tour of Devlin Hall

03:09

Mckenna tells you more about classes at BC

01:03

Mckenna shows you a typical classroom and lecture hall

02:14

Mckenna gives you a tour of O'Neill Library

01:28

Mckenna show's you around Fulton Hall

01:07

Mckenna walks you through Corcoran Commons

00:45

Mckenna takes you through Eagles

01:21

Mckenna explains how the meal plan works at BC

01:20

Mckenna shows you around 'The Rat'

00:45

Mckenna gives some advice to incoming freshman

00:46

Mckenna gives some advice for applying to BC

01:37

Mckenna gives you a final piece of advice for BC

Boston College (BC) A Day in the Life with Sam at Boston College

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved