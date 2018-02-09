Sign Up
Boston College (BC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Boston College (BC)?

Visiting Boston College (BC) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Boston College (BC) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Chestnut Hill as well. Remember that Chestnut Hill is also catering to 9491 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Boston College (BC)?

The Boston College (BC) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Chestnut Hill. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • The Bertram Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Boston Cleveland Circle at Boston College (BC)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Brookline at Boston College (BC)
  • Longwood Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • The Farrington Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • Longwood Luxury Apartments in Medical District at Boston College (BC)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Brookline-Longwood Medical at Boston College (BC)
  • Hotel Veritas in Harvard Square at Boston College (BC)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Needham at Boston College (BC)
  • Sheraton Needham Hotel at Boston College (BC)
  • Beacon Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • Studio Allston Hotel at Boston College (BC)
  • In The Center at Boston College (BC)
  • Perkins Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Needham Boston at Boston College (BC)
  • Beacon Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • The Charles Hotel at Boston College (BC)
  • The Inn at Brookline at Boston College (BC)
  • Samuel Sewall Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • Holiday Inn Boston-Brookline at Boston College (BC)
  • The Beech Tree Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • Irving House at Harvard at Boston College (BC)
  • Kitty's House near Harvard Square at Boston College (BC)
  • Hotel Boston at Boston College (BC)
  • DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Boston - Cambridge at Boston College (BC)
  • Cambridge Bed & Muffin at Boston College (BC)
  • Harding House at Boston College (BC)
  • Wyman Bed & Breakfast in Boston at Boston College (BC)
  • Anthony's Town House at Boston College (BC)
  • Charles River Inn at Boston College (BC)
  • The Inn At Longwood Medical at Boston College (BC)
  • Harvard Square Hotel at Boston College (BC)
  • Royal Street Studio at Boston College (BC)
  • Taylor House Bed And Breakfast at Boston College (BC)
  • Hotel Veritas at Boston College (BC)
  • Crowne Plaza Boston - Newton at Boston College (BC)
  • A Village Bed & Breakfast at Boston College (BC)
  • Parkside Bed and Breakfast at Boston College (BC)
  • Sheraton Commander Hotel at Boston College (BC)
  • A Friendly Inn At Harvard Square at Boston College (BC)
  • Bluebird Suites at Boston College (BC)
  • Hyatt Regency Cambridge at Boston College (BC)
  • Natalie House at Boston College (BC)
  • Coolidge Corner Guest House at Boston College (BC)
  • Tatin House at Boston College (BC)
  • Park Lane B & B at Boston College (BC)
  • Chesley Road Bed and Breakfast at Boston College (BC)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Watertown/Cambridge/Boston Area at Boston College (BC)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Boston College (BC)
  • Global Luxury Suites at Longwood at Boston College (BC)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Watertown at Boston College (BC)
  • Packard's Corner Apartments at Boston College (BC)
  • Yun's Place, a Boston B&B near HBS at Boston College (BC)

What do families do in Chestnut Hill when they visit Boston College (BC)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Chestnut Hill. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Boston College (BC) and see for yourself how the student make use of Chestnut Hill.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Boston College (BC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:26
Meet sam! and get ready to experience boston college, through her eyes
Campus
Welcome to Boston College! It's a beautiful day out and a great day to see the school. Hopefully you'll have a better idea of a day in the life of a BC student after this tour.
00:24
Nothing like gameday at boston college!
The football team is an important part of the BC experience! This is a video of the Red Bandana game, a tradition that honors alumnus Welles Crowther (Class of 1999). Welles Crowther died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and reportedly saved at least a dozen lives while wearing his trademark Red Bandana - the same one he wore while playing lacrosse at BC.
01:07
Sam tells you about housing options at bc
Dorms
This dorm is located on lower campus, and ideal location for underclassman housing. Some room types for freshman at BC include traditional 3-person room, apartment-style 4-person rooms, and standard doubles like this one.
00:49
Sam gives you a tour of gasson hall - a staple of bc's campus
Academics
Gasson Hall was built in 1913. It's located in the center of Middle Campus, across from the Admission Office, and is a great place to study.
00:33
A glimpse at a typical sophomore suite!
Dorms
Sophomores get a serious upgrade to their living situations with suites like these.
00:49
Sam shows you around a typical bc classroom
Academics
Stokes Hall was a $78 million investment and was recently completed in 2012. It's the first new academic facility on the Chestnut Hill part of campus in 45 years. The building houses 36 classrooms, conference rooms, and a performance/lecture hall.
00:31
More from higgins hall - the science hall at bc
Academics
This is a favorite study spot on campus. It's a clean and polished building and was recently renovated in 1997. Lots of pre-med and nursing classes are held, both of which are well-known programs for BC.
00:38
Take a tour of higgins hall - the science hall at bc
Academics
This is a favorite study spot on campus. It's a clean and polished building and was recently renovated in 1997.
00:34
Take a walk through lower quad, and hear about tailgates at bc
Lower campus houses a lot of upperclassman housing and tailgates. FYI - you need to be 21 to attend tailgates, but they look awesome!
00:27
Take a walk through lower campus with sam
Campus
I love living in lower campus because it's sounded by so much student life and activities. You can see that the hockey, basketball, and football stadium are all nearby.
