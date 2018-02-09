Sign Up
Boston College (BC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Boston College (BC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 66 tour videos for Boston College (BC), so you can expect to spend between 198 to 330 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Boston College (BC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Boston College (BC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Boston College (BC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Boston College (BC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chestnut Hill, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Boston College (BC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chestnut Hill weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Boston College (BC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Boston College (BC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Boston College (BC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Boston College (BC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chestnut Hill if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Boston College (BC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Boston College (BC)?

Below is a list of every Boston College (BC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Boston College (BC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Boston College (BC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Boston College (BC) students!

What is city Chestnut Hill, MA like?

Chestnut Hill is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Boston College (BC).

Who are the tour guides for Boston College (BC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Boston College (BC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Boston College (BC) tours:

Boston College (BC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Boston College (BC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chestnut Hill and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Boston College (BC) in person.

00:26
Meet sam! and get ready to experience boston college, through her eyes
Campus
Welcome to Boston College! It's a beautiful day out and a great day to see the school. Hopefully you'll have a better idea of a day in the life of a BC student after this tour.
00:24
Nothing like gameday at boston college!
The football team is an important part of the BC experience! This is a video of the Red Bandana game, a tradition that honors alumnus Welles Crowther (Class of 1999). Welles Crowther died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and reportedly saved at least a dozen lives while wearing his trademark Red Bandana - the same one he wore while playing lacrosse at BC.
01:07
Sam tells you about housing options at bc
Dorms
This dorm is located on lower campus, and ideal location for underclassman housing. Some room types for freshman at BC include traditional 3-person room, apartment-style 4-person rooms, and standard doubles like this one.
00:49
Sam gives you a tour of gasson hall - a staple of bc's campus
Academics
Gasson Hall was built in 1913. It's located in the center of Middle Campus, across from the Admission Office, and is a great place to study.
00:33
A glimpse at a typical sophomore suite!
Dorms
Sophomores get a serious upgrade to their living situations with suites like these.
00:49
Sam shows you around a typical bc classroom
Academics
Stokes Hall was a $78 million investment and was recently completed in 2012. It's the first new academic facility on the Chestnut Hill part of campus in 45 years. The building houses 36 classrooms, conference rooms, and a performance/lecture hall.
00:31
More from higgins hall - the science hall at bc
Academics
This is a favorite study spot on campus. It's a clean and polished building and was recently renovated in 1997. Lots of pre-med and nursing classes are held, both of which are well-known programs for BC.
00:38
Take a tour of higgins hall - the science hall at bc
Academics
This is a favorite study spot on campus. It's a clean and polished building and was recently renovated in 1997.
00:34
Take a walk through lower quad, and hear about tailgates at bc
Lower campus houses a lot of upperclassman housing and tailgates. FYI - you need to be 21 to attend tailgates, but they look awesome!
00:27
Take a walk through lower campus with sam
Campus
I love living in lower campus because it's sounded by so much student life and activities. You can see that the hockey, basketball, and football stadium are all nearby.
