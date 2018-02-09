How long do Boston College (BC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 66 tour videos for Boston College (BC), so you can expect to spend between 198 to 330 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Boston College (BC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Boston College (BC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Boston College (BC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Boston College (BC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chestnut Hill, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Boston College (BC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chestnut Hill weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Boston College (BC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Boston College (BC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Boston College (BC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Boston College (BC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chestnut Hill if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Boston College (BC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Boston College (BC)?

Below is a list of every Boston College (BC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Boston College (BC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Boston College (BC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Boston College (BC) students!

What is city Chestnut Hill, MA like?

Chestnut Hill is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Boston College (BC).

Who are the tour guides for Boston College (BC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Boston College (BC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Boston College (BC) tours:

Boston College (BC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Boston College (BC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chestnut Hill and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Boston College (BC) in person.

