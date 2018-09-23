Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)

2024 BGSU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 89.0% of freshman live on campus at BGSU?

What type of housing does BGSU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at BGSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) dorm rooms?

The Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

03:01
Thanks for being falcon awesome!
Dorms
Thanks so much for following along with me! Talons up!
06:40
Founders residence hall!
Dorms
Check out Founders Hall, the residence hall I've been lucky enough to call home for 2 years. We are home to both the Honors College and the Honors Learning Community. We have a lot to offer, like free laundry, a pool table, a ping pong table, music rooms, a kitchen, and a 24 hour computer lab.
07:58
College application faq!
Dorms
An FAQ answering all your questions and giving some advice on the college application process!
15:10
Residence life at bgsu!
Tay Sauer Dorms
This is a comprehensive, in-depth look at almost every aspect of what it is like to live on-campus at BGSU!
05:24
An interview with kayla!
Dorms
An interview with Kayla on what she thinks about BGSU!
03:38
Advice on finding a roommate
Dorms
Before you begin your roommate search, watch this for a couple of tips on how you can both have the best experience possible!
09:06
Room tour with tay!
Dorms
Check out my room in the double suite at Founders Hall. I share this room with my roommate Lexi and give you a few tips on what to keep in your room at college!

Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU) Founders Hall

03:01
Thanks for being falcon awesome!
Dorms
Thanks so much for following along with me! Talons up!
06:40
Founders residence hall!
Dorms
Check out Founders Hall, the residence hall I've been lucky enough to call home for 2 years. We are home to both the Honors College and the Honors Learning Community. We have a lot to offer, like free laundry, a pool table, a ping pong table, music rooms, a kitchen, and a 24 hour computer lab.
07:58
College application faq!
Dorms
An FAQ answering all your questions and giving some advice on the college application process!
15:10
Residence life at bgsu!
Tay Sauer Dorms
This is a comprehensive, in-depth look at almost every aspect of what it is like to live on-campus at BGSU!
05:24
An interview with kayla!
Dorms
An interview with Kayla on what she thinks about BGSU!
03:38
Advice on finding a roommate
Dorms
Before you begin your roommate search, watch this for a couple of tips on how you can both have the best experience possible!
09:06
Room tour with tay!
Dorms
Check out my room in the double suite at Founders Hall. I share this room with my roommate Lexi and give you a few tips on what to keep in your room at college!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved