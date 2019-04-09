Sign Up
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

2024 Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 86.0% of freshman live on campus at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?

What type of housing does Loyola University Chicago (LUC) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Loyola University Chicago (LUC), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 47.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 53.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Loyola University Chicago (LUC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Loyola University Chicago (LUC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Loyola University Chicago (LUC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) dorm rooms?

The Loyola University Chicago (LUC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Loyola University Chicago (LUC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

00:44
Some final thoughts on mertz hall
Dorms
Mertz Hall is one of the six freshman dorms on campus that Loyola offers. Mertz is the largest dorm, holding almost 800 students. All of the freshman dorms are close to campus and dining halls. The RA’s and directors of each resident hall organize fun events for the students to participate in to get to know the other students that live within the same building.
03:10
Sean shares a typical dorm in campion hall
Sean Anderson Dorms
Campion Hall is a freshman residence hall which houses the students in the Honors Program. Most dorms in Campion are doubles, but there are also options for handicapped singles or quads. Located on the northern edge of campus, Campion is right across from the Loyola L Red Line stop and several restaurants ranging from IDOF to Giordano's. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Loyola University Chicago. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of Loyola University Chicago housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Loyola University Chicago dorm for you. Loyola University Chicago is a friendly and healthy community, and these videos have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Loyola University Chicago. In this Loyola University Chicago dorm tour review at Campion Hall, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Campion Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Loyola University Chicago residence halls and Loyola University Chicago housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Loyola University Chicago housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Loyola University Chicago freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Loyola University Chicago dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Loyola University Chicago dorms along with the above video. The Loyola University Chicago housing and dormitory options for freshman residence halls and upperclassman residence halls include Baumhart Hall, Bellarmine Hall, Canisiuis Hall, Campion Hall, De Nobili Hall, Fairfield Hall, Georgetown Hall, St. Louis Hall, Le Moyne Hall, and many more. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Loyola University Chicago housing in Campion Dorm on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Loyola University Chicago dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most dorm rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Loyola University Chicago dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Loyola University Chicago housing tour and dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls and housing options on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Loyola University Chicago housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Loyola University Chicago. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Loyola University Chicago dorms your home means making the most out of the Loyola University Chicago campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Loyola University Chicago housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Loyola University Chicago and use this Loyola University Chicago dorm tour in Campion Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
01:46
Hannah shows you a single room in mertz hall
Dorms
01:26
Sean talks honors housing vs other freshman housing
Sean Anderson Dorms
Campion Hall is home to freshman students in the Interdisciplinary Honors Program, which includes all majors outside of business. With only three floors, Campion is one of the smaller freshman residence halls, but the shared experience of honors classes creates a strong and friendly community within the dorm. While other freshmen request what building they would like to live in, honors students are more than likely guaranteed a dorm in Campion.
07:05
Sean gives an in-depth tour of campion hall
Sean Anderson Dorms
Come and see an in-depth look at Campion Hall! This three floor dorm houses all students in the Interdisciplinary Honors Program, with doubles, quads, and singles available. Located right across from the Loyola L stop, students have easy access to the CTA as well as several different types of restaurants.
03:03
Dorm tour part 1!
Jullianne Alonzo Dorms
Here's a tour of Jin's dorm, part 1! In this video we cover some of Jin's dorm room essentials and how she decorated her own dorm
01:02
A night in at my dorm
Jullianne Alonzo Dorms
On most nights, you won't really see me out since I'm always studying, so here's a little peek at what I do in my dorm!
01:49
Dorm tour part 2! :^))
Jullianne Alonzo Dorms
Jin shows you around a suite style dorm's bathroom, as well as one of the dorm lounges on campus! She also talks about how she found her roommate and how easy it is for you to land a preferred roommate if that's something you want to do!
02:11
Check out hannah's dorm room in mertz hall!
Dorms
01:08
Hannah gives you some info on mertz hall
Dorms
Loyola University Chicago (LUC)

01:02
A night in at my dorm
Jullianne Alonzo Dorms
On most nights, you won't really see me out since I'm always studying, so here's a little peek at what I do in my dorm!
02:11
Check out hannah's dorm room in mertz hall!
Dorms
06:43
Loyola freshman dorm tour san francisco hall
Martin Bandzoumouna Dorms
This is a tour of the triple room in San Francisco Hall at Loyola University Chicago.

Loyola University Chicago (LUC) 6333 N Winthrop Ave

03:51
Mini tour: dorming!
Jullianne Alonzo Dorms
in this video, we look at simpson hall and what it's like living in a suite-style dorm. i also talk about the dorming process as a freshman and how you can get your roommate!

Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Campion Hall

03:10
Sean shares a typical dorm in campion hall
Sean Anderson Dorms
Campion Hall is a freshman residence hall which houses the students in the Honors Program. Most dorms in Campion are doubles, but there are also options for handicapped singles or quads. Located on the northern edge of campus, Campion is right across from the Loyola L Red Line stop and several restaurants ranging from IDOF to Giordano's. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Loyola University Chicago. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide and review of Loyola University Chicago housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Loyola University Chicago dorm for you. Loyola University Chicago is a friendly and healthy community, and these videos have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Loyola University Chicago. In this Loyola University Chicago dorm tour review at Campion Hall, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Campion Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Loyola University Chicago residence halls and Loyola University Chicago housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Loyola University Chicago housing options with housing reviews. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Loyola University Chicago freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Loyola University Chicago dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Loyola University Chicago dorms along with the above video. The Loyola University Chicago housing and dormitory options for freshman residence halls and upperclassman residence halls include Baumhart Hall, Bellarmine Hall, Canisiuis Hall, Campion Hall, De Nobili Hall, Fairfield Hall, Georgetown Hall, St. Louis Hall, Le Moyne Hall, and many more. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Loyola University Chicago housing in Campion Dorm on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Loyola University Chicago dorm rooms and housing options are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most dorm rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Loyola University Chicago dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Loyola University Chicago housing tour and dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls and housing options on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Loyola University Chicago housing video tour and housing review is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Loyola University Chicago. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Loyola University Chicago dorms your home means making the most out of the Loyola University Chicago campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Loyola University Chicago housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Loyola University Chicago and use this Loyola University Chicago dorm tour in Campion Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
01:26
Sean talks honors housing vs other freshman housing
Sean Anderson Dorms
Campion Hall is home to freshman students in the Interdisciplinary Honors Program, which includes all majors outside of business. With only three floors, Campion is one of the smaller freshman residence halls, but the shared experience of honors classes creates a strong and friendly community within the dorm. While other freshmen request what building they would like to live in, honors students are more than likely guaranteed a dorm in Campion.
07:05
Sean gives an in-depth tour of campion hall
Sean Anderson Dorms
Come and see an in-depth look at Campion Hall! This three floor dorm houses all students in the Interdisciplinary Honors Program, with doubles, quads, and singles available. Located right across from the Loyola L stop, students have easy access to the CTA as well as several different types of restaurants.
02:28
Sean shares what a quad in campion is like
Sean Anderson Dorms
While most dorms in Campion are doubles, there are a few quad options that you can choose if interested. Rather than just being four beds crammed into one room, quads structure themselves as if they were two doubles. The only significant differences is that a quad has their own personal bathroom and that two roommates share one closet door, though no closet space inside is lost compared to a double.
01:18
Sean & friends show how to decorate your dorm
Sean Anderson Dorms
While every dorm comes with a bed, dresser, desk, and chair, it is up to the residents to decide how they want to design their dorms! Students often bring a mini fridge, a microwave, and extra storage containers to their rooms when they move in. However, several take the opportunity to show their personality through string lights, artwork, unique study spaces, and even holiday decorations.

Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Loyola University (Simpson Living-Learning Center)

03:03
Dorm tour part 1!
Jullianne Alonzo Dorms
Here's a tour of Jin's dorm, part 1! In this video we cover some of Jin's dorm room essentials and how she decorated her own dorm
01:49
Dorm tour part 2! :^))
Jullianne Alonzo Dorms
Jin shows you around a suite style dorm's bathroom, as well as one of the dorm lounges on campus! She also talks about how she found her roommate and how easy it is for you to land a preferred roommate if that's something you want to do!
