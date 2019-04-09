Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
2024 Loyola University Chicago (LUC) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 86.0% of freshman live on campus at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?
What type of housing does Loyola University Chicago (LUC) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Loyola University Chicago (LUC), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|47.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|53.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Loyola University Chicago (LUC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Loyola University Chicago (LUC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Loyola University Chicago (LUC) feel like home!
- Campion Hall Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Loyola University (Simpson Living-Learning Center) Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Campion Hall Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Lincoln Park Conservatory Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Loyola University Chicago Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- West Quad Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Loyola Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Mundelein Center for the Fine and Performing Arts Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Loyola University Chicago- Regis Hall Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Water Tower Place Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Sullivan Center for Student Services Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Ann Sather Restaurant Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Loyola University Water Tower Campus Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Madonna della Strada Chapel Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Dumbach Hall Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Lewis University Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Loyola Information Commons (Loyola University) Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Halas Sports Center Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- East Quad Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Mall of America® Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Mertz Hall Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- De Nobili Hall Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Crown Center for the Humanities Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Palm Court Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Mullady Theater Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Chicago Scholars Foundation Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Cudahy Library Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Damen Student Center Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Institute of Environmental Sustainability (IES) Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Joseph J. Gentile Center Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Simpson Living-Learning Center Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Cuneo Hall Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- 6333 N Winthrop Ave Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
- Quinlan Life Science Building Dorm at Loyola University Chicago (LUC)
What are the dimensions of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) dorm rooms?
The Loyola University Chicago (LUC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Loyola University Chicago (LUC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Loyola University Chicago (LUC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: