Bucknell University

2024 bucknell Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at bucknell?

What type of housing does bucknell provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at bucknell, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 33.0
Women's Dorms true 5.0
Men's Dorms true 1.0
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true 6.0
Single-student Apartments true 16.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true 1.0
Other Housing Type true 32.0

What are the dorms like at Bucknell University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bucknell University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bucknell University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bucknell University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Bucknell University dorm rooms?

The Bucknell University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bucknell University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bucknell University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:05
More dorm rooms
Alana Bortman Dorms
Here are some more dorms and dorm rooms at Bucknell. Rooms depend on what building you’re in, but Bucknell has all sorts of living options. Dorms also have a community kitchen and lounge area(s).
01:04
The single life (dorm)
Caroline T. Dorms
Here I talk with my RA about what it's like to be in a single room and how it differs from other housing options
02:46
College essentials / packing list
Alana Bortman Dorms
Here are some items that I found helpful to bring with me to college! There are a lot of great college packing lists out there, but one main tip is to keep in mind how much space you’ll have in the dorm (and closet). Underbed storage is also very helpful.
03:36
Housing
Alana Bortman Dorms
Here’s a taste of the living options here at Bucknell. In addition to dorms, there are affinity houses and downtown living options for upperclassmen. Ranging from uphill to all the way downhill, dorms and apartment-style-living buildings are situated all around campus.
02:29
My dorm room
Alana Bortman Dorms
Welcome to my dorm room! My dorm is on a middle floor in Vedder Hall, and it’s one of the few rectangle shaped rooms in Vedder. Most rooms are Z shaped in Vedder Hall, so each roommate has their own rectangle portion of the room.
02:00
College aka a breeding ground for germs
Colleen Hull Dorms
Hey peeps! Staying healthy in College is NOT easy. It is very easy to get run down and spread yourself too thin so make sure you Pay a visit to student Health when you can!
03:25
Welcome to smith hall!
Colleen Hull Dorms
Hey yall! This is Smith Hall, located on the downhill half of Bucknell's campus. Home to the residential colleges, Smith is Great for those who want to live with students who value similar things!
01:39
Bucknell dorm tour
Caroline T. Dorms
Here is a tour of my freshman dorm at bucknell university!

