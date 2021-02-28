Sign Up
Colgate University

2024 Colgate Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Colgate?

What type of housing does Colgate provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Colgate, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 52.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 6.0
Single-student Apartments true 28.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 3.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true 8.0
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Colgate University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Colgate University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Colgate University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Colgate University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Colgate University dorm rooms?

The Colgate University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Colgate University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Colgate University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:08
Colgate 13: culture and traditions
Sophie Carmosino Dorms
Why is Colgate obsessed with the number 13? Well, the school was founded by 13 men with $13 and 13 prayers! Besides that tradition, Colgate culture is often described as work-hard/play-hard, and it's true! A rigorous academic reputation combines with an active student body to create weekends where you could spend your whole day in the library and your whole night at a frat!
01:55
Goodbye and good luck!
Sophie Carmosino Dorms
Thanks for joining me on my tour of Colgate University! Good luck in your college search! I have two pieces of advice for you. First, find the college that is right for YOU, not for prestige or for pleasing others. Second, college is as good as you make it! Once you find the right campus, make the most out of it! If you decide Colgate is right for you, look for me on campus!
00:32
Wil explains freshman housing options at colgate
Dorms
FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Colgate University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to Colgate University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Colgate University dorm for you. Colgate University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Colgate University. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Curtiss Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Colgate University residence halls and Colgate University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Colgate University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Colgate University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Colgate University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Colgate dorms along with the above video. The Colgate University housing and dormitory options include Andrews Hall, East Hall, West Hall, Drake Hall, Parker Commons, Stillman Hall and Gate House. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Colgate University housing in Curtis Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Colgate University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Colgate University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Colgate University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Colgate University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Colgate dorms your home means making the most out of the Colgate University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Colgate University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Colgate University and use this Colgate University dorm tour in Curtis Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
01:11
Residential life and the commons system
Sophie Carmosino Dorms
Colgate's residential life just had a recent upgrade––the commons system. Dorms are grouped into different "commons" that offer another community for Colgate students and various activities throughout the year. Here, I am standing outside of Drake and Curtis Halls, which make up the majority of Ciccone Commons.
01:34
Dorm tour of 110 broad
Annette Senesi Dorms
Annette shows you around her room and dorm, 110 Broad. Colgate has many housing options for upperclassmen, including interest houses like 110 Broad. 110 Broad has singles, like Annette's room, and doubles. Join her as she takes you around the house!
03:35
Colgate dorm life!
Sophie Carmosino Dorms
See inside a dorm in Curtis Hall and meet my roommate! Curtis Hall easily has the smallest dorms on Colgate's campus, but it has great common rooms. When it comes to dorm life, campus provides a wardrobe, desk, and set of drawers. Some things I recommend you bring are a fan, extra drawers and/or shelves, and a speaker.
05:03
Annette talks about housing and dorms at colgate
Annette Senesi Dorms
Annette talks about what housing is like at Colgate University. She also describes her first year experience with dorms and roommates.
02:56
Colgate's residential quad
Sophie Carmosino Dorms
Colgate's Residential Quad is the second main quad on campus, and it isn't quite as busy as the academic quad, but that doesn't mean it isn't a great place to hang out! Nice Adirondack chairs are scattered between the trees on the quad and they are great places to hang out! The dorms on the residential quad are Andrews Hall, Stillman Hall, East Hall, and West Hall.
00:50
Colgate university dorm tour!
Natalie Ringel Dorms
Come take a look around a double in one of Colgate's residential buildings!

