California Baptist University (CBU)

2024 CBU Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 66.0% of freshman live on campus at CBU?

What type of housing does CBU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at CBU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at California Baptist University (CBU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, California Baptist University (CBU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of California Baptist University (CBU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make California Baptist University (CBU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of California Baptist University (CBU) dorm rooms?

The California Baptist University (CBU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of California Baptist University (CBU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and California Baptist University (CBU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:37
What's tower hall all about?
Dorms
Meet Michael and check out the rooms at tower hall! Tower Hall is a favorite residential area among freshman. It is close to Briscos, and has great community life.
00:52
Goodbye and good luck!
Dorms
I hope you enjoyed my videos and got a better idea of what it might be like to attend CBU. Truly this an AMAZING SCHOOL. I love it here. The first time I visited I knew this is where I would attend, and I hope my videos captured at least a fraction of the magnificence of our campus.
02:15
Welcome to my room part 2
Dorms
My apartment and roommates continued! Check out the walk-in closet and the bathroom attached to our room. (These are not regular dorms! But so much better!)
02:10
Meet bradly, an engineering student
Dorms
Meet my roommate Bradly! He's a super smart guy who loves CBU as much as I do.
02:15
Welcome to my room!
Dorms
Welcome to the village apartments! The rooms here are amazing, super spacious and are great social areas. CBU has some of the best "dorms" around!
02:29
Check out the cottages!
Dorms
Meet Nathan and Michael as they help me tour the cottages. A super cozy, 9 person housing area on campus with an awesome community. The cottages are a main hangout spot for many freshman on campus! Something is always happening here.

