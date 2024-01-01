YOU'RE WATCHING
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Campus
02:06
Maile shows you the best kept secret on campus
College Park is the main building for the CSUF's communications department. There are classrooms, offices, and computer labs. However, there is a well-kept secret about this building that could save you lots of money and trouble! Music: https://www.bensound.com
03:50
The most beautiful spot on campus
My favorite spot on campus is the Fullerton Arboretum. In this video, Fullerton Arboretum employee (and my boyfriend) Michael Avila shows you his favorite spots in the arboretum, tells some fun facts about the area, and provides knowledge about some of the most popular plant life within the area. For more information and to look at a calendar of events, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org . Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:02
Get your zen on
The most relaxing spot on campus, focused on self care and mindfulness. This place is located in the Education Classroom Building in the basement next to room 055. Music: https://www.bensound.com
00:54
Welcome to cal state fullerton with maile!
Welcome to Cal State Fullerton! My name is Maile Fok, and I'll be your CampusReel tour guide in these video series! Enjoy! Music: https://www.bensound.com
