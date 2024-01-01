My favorite spot on campus is the Fullerton Arboretum. In this video, Fullerton Arboretum employee (and my boyfriend) Michael Avila shows you his favorite spots in the arboretum, tells some fun facts about the area, and provides knowledge about some of the most popular plant life within the area. For more information and to look at a calendar of events, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org . Music: https://www.bensound.com