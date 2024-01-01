Sign Up
California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Campus

All Campus Reviews

02:06
Maile shows you the best kept secret on campus
Maile Fok Campus
College Park is the main building for the CSUF's communications department. There are classrooms, offices, and computer labs. However, there is a well-kept secret about this building that could save you lots of money and trouble! Music: https://www.bensound.com
03:50
The most beautiful spot on campus
Maile Fok Campus
My favorite spot on campus is the Fullerton Arboretum. In this video, Fullerton Arboretum employee (and my boyfriend) Michael Avila shows you his favorite spots in the arboretum, tells some fun facts about the area, and provides knowledge about some of the most popular plant life within the area. For more information and to look at a calendar of events, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org . Music: https://www.bensound.com
02:02
Get your zen on
Maile Fok Campus
The most relaxing spot on campus, focused on self care and mindfulness. This place is located in the Education Classroom Building in the basement next to room 055. Music: https://www.bensound.com
00:54
Welcome to cal state fullerton with maile!
Maile Fok Campus
Welcome to Cal State Fullerton! My name is Maile Fok, and I'll be your CampusReel tour guide in these video series! Enjoy! Music: https://www.bensound.com
13:06
Day in my life at college: csuf
Sarah Ramos Campus
Hey everyone! I hope you enjoyed this weeks video. I know its a different then most of my videos, but I thought I would take you along on my day at school! Let me know what you guys think!

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF)

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) 600 Langsdorf Dr

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Education Classroom Building

California State University-Fullerton (CSUF) Fullerton Arboretum

