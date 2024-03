When is the best time to visit Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?

Visiting Coastal Carolina University (CCU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Coastal Carolina University (CCU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Conway as well. Remember that Conway is also catering to 9289 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?

The Coastal Carolina University (CCU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Conway. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Conway when they visit Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Conway. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Conway.

