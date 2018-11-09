Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

The University of Tampa (UT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

Visiting The University of Tampa (UT) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The University of Tampa (UT) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Tampa as well. Remember that Tampa is also catering to 7061 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

The The University of Tampa (UT) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Tampa. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • The Barrymore Hotel Tampa Riverwalk at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Tampa Downtown Convention Center at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa Airport at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Tahitian Inn at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa/Ybor City/Downtown at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Le Méridien Tampa at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Westshore/Airport at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Tampa Westshore/Airport at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Four points by sheraton Asheville downtown at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • The Westin Tampa Waterside at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Ybor Historic District at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Downtown Motel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Best Western Tampa at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Econo Lodge Airport at RJ Stadium at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Quality Inn Airport - Cruise Port at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Hotel South Tampa & Suites at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Floridan Palace at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Four Points by Sheraton Suites Tampa Airport Westshore at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Extended Stay America - Tampa - Airport - Spruce Street at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Aloft Tampa Downtown at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Open Gate Motel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Epicurean Hotel, Autograph Collection at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Howard Johnson Express Inn Suites South Tampa Airport at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Gram’s Place Hostel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Oaks Motel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Tampa Downtown at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Howard Johnson Hotel by Wyndham Tampa Airport/Stadium at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel & Marina at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Hilton Tampa Airport Westshore at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Hilton Tampa Downtown at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • The Pickétt Fence at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Villa De Leon at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Park Motel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Harbor Lite Motel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Jayhawk Motel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Tampa Stadium Hotel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • University Inn at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Tampa Westshore/Airport at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • Hyde Park Hotel at The University of Tampa (UT)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tampa Westshore South at The University of Tampa (UT)

What do families do in Tampa when they visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Tampa. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The University of Tampa (UT) and see for yourself how the student make use of Tampa.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:20
Meet lily! welcome to the university of tampa!
Lily Wiggle Campus
Hi, my name is Lily and I’m a freshman here at The University of Tampa. Welcome! I am so excited to give you an inside look at life here at UT. I'm originally from Buffalo, New York but I've lived in Florida for the past eight years. I'm a New Media major and I'm minoring in marketing. Let's start exploring!
02:37
Tour of the famous plant hall
Lily Wiggle Academics
Plant Hall (formally the Tampa Bay Hotel) is where UT got its start. This was the first building built over one hundred years ago. Follow Lily as she gives a tour of the massive building and gives some insight on what happens inside, including concerts and classes.
01:34
A tour of plant park
Lily Wiggle Campus
Plant Park is a student favorite. It's a great place to study, bring your lunch or just literally hang (in a hammock). It's right on the river and across the stream from downtown so it can be a little noisy but it makes up for it with the view. Since it's so pretty, there are always many photographers and their subjects taking pictures on the weekends among the many students who like to spend their Saturday afternoons napping by the water.
02:43
Talk with princess, a senior at ut!
Lily Wiggle Academics
Meet Princess, a senior here at UT! In this interview she discusses some of the highlights of attending UT, as well as some of the challenges of navigating your four years here.
02:58
A very honest interview w ut student, collin
Lily Wiggle Academics
Sit down and have a very honest conversation with Collin, a freshman here at UT. He shares his thoughts on the academics, fellow students and dining options on campus.
03:47
A dorm tour in smiley hall
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Smiley Hall is UT's smallest residence hall on campus (population wise) and has recently been completely renovated. While doubles in Smiley are small, when the furniture is arranged properly it can be made to feel very spacious and homey. There are no communal bathrooms in any of the residence halls at UT. Instead, most rooms are connected to the room next door by a bathroom. In this dorm, the bathroom is shared by four people.
02:03
Dorm essentials for ut
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Living on campus is fun but it's even better when you come prepared for the problems that arise when living in a small dorm.
02:56
Dorming at university of tampa
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Dorming on campus is great! As a freshman there are many options and the dorms (especially Smiley Hall) are very nice. As you progress though, getting housing on campus becomes difficult so many students choose to move off of campus.
02:11
Tour of sykes college of business
Lily Wiggle Academics
The Sykes College of Business is rated number seven in the country for most valuable business school. It is three floors tall and full of updated classrooms. Watch Lily give an extensive tour of the building and what it has to offer.
02:07
Lily's major and classes
Lily Wiggle Academics
Lily explains what majoring in New Media means and the classes she's currently taking.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved