When is the best time to visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

Visiting The University of Tampa (UT) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit The University of Tampa (UT) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Tampa as well. Remember that Tampa is also catering to 7061 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

The The University of Tampa (UT) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Tampa. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Tampa when they visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Tampa. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at The University of Tampa (UT) and see for yourself how the student make use of Tampa.

What buildings should I look at when I visit The University of Tampa (UT)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

