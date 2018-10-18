Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Coastal Carolina University (CCU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 23 tour videos for Coastal Carolina University (CCU), so you can expect to spend between 69 to 115 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Coastal Carolina University (CCU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Coastal Carolina University (CCU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Conway, SC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Coastal Carolina University (CCU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Conway weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Coastal Carolina University (CCU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Coastal Carolina University (CCU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Coastal Carolina University (CCU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Conway if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Coastal Carolina University (CCU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Coastal Carolina University (CCU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Coastal Carolina University (CCU) students!

What is city Conway, SC like?

Conway is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Coastal Carolina University (CCU).

Who are the tour guides for Coastal Carolina University (CCU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) tours:

Coastal Carolina University (CCU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Conway and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in person.

04:17
The woods housing community: maple hall dorm tour!
Dorms
This is a little dorm tour for Maple Hall, which is located in The Woods living community. This community is almost always freshman apartment style living with a few exceptions depending on upperclassmen housing availability. The community has its own volleyball court which is used frequently for events or just having fun!
01:08
Taylor tells us his thoughts on coastal carolina university!
Academics
My friend Taylor talks with me about one thing he likes about Coastal Carolina and one thing he would like to see a change in. We filmed this portion at The Woods community pavilion!
03:35
The coastal carolina university chanticleers baseball and football stadiums
Campus
Get a look into the beautiful Brooks and Spring Brooks stadiums here at Coastal Carolina! These stadiums are home to rising talent and successful alumni. Try and catch a game if you ever come to visit!
01:10
Blanton park academic quad
Academics
This is Blanton Park, a wide and well landscaped academic quad that provides opportunities to relax and enjoy the outdoors. This is one of the two quads that Coastal Carolina offers its students!
01:17
Prince lawn academic quad
Campus
Welcome to Prince Lawn! This is the heart of campus at CCU and really captures all of what the university is. Lots of activities take place on Prince Lawn and student organizations love to hold events here as well.
01:37
Academic and office building tour
Academics
This is the new Academic and Office Building, and yes that is its official name! This building provides students with classrooms and study spaces. There is also a P.O.D. Market and a charging station on the first floor for all students.
01:08
Brittain hall tour
Food
Welcome to Brittain Hall! This building is home to 2 floors of class rooms, office space, and lecture halls. It's also home to an Einstein Bagels! I have my English class in this building.
01:31
Cino grill tour and walkthrough
Food
This is the CINO Grill, one of the two main dining establishments here on campus. There are more than enough options to chose from here and everything is customization for the most part! This is a very popular place to get food from in case your wanting something other than Hicks Dining Hall.
01:04
Traditional classroom at coastal carolina
Academics
This an overview of a traditional classroom here at CCU! I have my English class in this exact classroom and I always feel engaged and involved with the layout of the room. This classroom is located in Brittain Hall.
03:03
Edwards building tour and lecture hall tour
Academics
This is the magnificent Edwards Hall! Home to most of the arts classes here, the Edwards Building is a very treasured building here at CCU. It's a backdrop to many pictures and a relaxing study spot.
