What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at Coe College?

What type of housing does Coe College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Coe College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 32.0 Women's Dorms true 12.0 Men's Dorms true 12.0 Sorority Housing true 10.0 Fraternity Housing true 13.0 Single-student Apartments true 21.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Coe College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Coe College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Coe College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Coe College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Coe College dorm rooms?

The Coe College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Coe College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Coe College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: