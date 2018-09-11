Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Wartburg College

2024 Wartburg College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Wartburg College?

What type of housing does Wartburg College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Wartburg College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 83.0
Women's Dorms true 7.0
Men's Dorms true 10.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Wartburg College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Wartburg College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Wartburg College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Wartburg College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Wartburg College dorm rooms?

The Wartburg College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Wartburg College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Wartburg College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

02:09
Basics to bring to dorm
Dorms
What Juliana suggests to bring to college to keep your dorm buying under wrap.
02:42
Tour of clinton
Dorms
Look at a typical floor in Clinton!
02:27
Tour of dorm
Dorms
See a typical setup of a Clinton dorm.
01:02
Typical night in dorm
Dorms
Average life with free time with Juliana and Amanda, her roommate.

Wartburg College Clinton Hall

02:09
Basics to bring to dorm
Dorms
What Juliana suggests to bring to college to keep your dorm buying under wrap.
02:42
Tour of clinton
Dorms
Look at a typical floor in Clinton!
02:27
Tour of dorm
Dorms
See a typical setup of a Clinton dorm.
01:02
Typical night in dorm
Dorms
Average life with free time with Juliana and Amanda, her roommate.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved