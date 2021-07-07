Sign Up
Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)

2024 Concordia University St Paul Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 68.0% of freshman live on campus at Concordia University St Paul?

What type of housing does Concordia University St Paul provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Concordia University St Paul, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 65.0
Women's Dorms true 17.0
Men's Dorms true 17.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true 1.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) dorm rooms?

The Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:50
A look inside luther hall, csp's freshman women's residence hall
Annalise Scamehorn Dorms
Showing the freshman women’s dorm and talking about the items to bring and items included. Also explaining how roommates work. 
Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP)

Concordia University, St. Paul (CSP) Holst Hall

