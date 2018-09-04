Sign Up
Drake University

2024 Drake Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at Drake?

What type of housing does Drake provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Drake, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Drake University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Drake University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Drake University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Drake University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Drake University dorm rooms?

The Drake University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Drake University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Drake University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:42
Room tour and dorm info
Dorms
Im excited to give you guys a tour of my room! So this year I am living in Jewett Hall which is pretty much in the middle of campus. The location is probably my favorite part about living here because I'm never too far from any of my classes. The style of room that I'm living in this year is the same as the freshmen dorm that I lived in last year. I really like decorating my room to make it feel more like a home!:)
01:02
Dorm tour
Bailey Coronis Dorms
Here is a tour of my dorm. I guide you through the rooms and areas. I love my living space because it is so spacious.
00:52
Meet asrielle and ashley and learn about drake
Dorms
Today I met some new friends in the Jewett lobby and I asked them about their experiences with Drake so far. It's always fun to meet new people on campus, especially since people come from all over the country to attend Drake!
01:11
Ross residence hall
Bailey Coronis Dorms
I live in Ross Residence Hall. This is a general tour of the building and what elements it has. Ross is a very private dorm so you go straight from the hallway to your room.
01:13
Morning routine
Dorms
So this is my morning routine... It's nothing super fancy since most of the time I roll out of bed about 20 minutes before class. I like to keep some breakfast foods in my room in case I don't have time to run to the dining hall too!

