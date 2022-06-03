Sign Up
Colaberry Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Colaberry tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Colaberry, so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Colaberry and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Colaberry tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Colaberry tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Colaberry in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Plano, Texas so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Colaberry, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Plano weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Colaberry website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Colaberry tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Colaberry starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Colaberry students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Plano if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Colaberry admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Colaberry?

Below is a list of every Colaberry building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Colaberry tour?

All CampusReel tours for Colaberry include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Colaberry students!

What is city Plano, Texas like?

Plano is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Colaberry.

Who are the tour guides for Colaberry on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Colaberry. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Colaberry tours:

Colaberry, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Colaberry is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Plano and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Colaberry in person.

01:29
Career change with the help of colaberry
Demo Account Campus
how Colaberry helped their career
03:16
Serah shares her experience at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
alumni Serah 
00:58
Enrolling in courses at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
Youtube Video
03:44
Finding your path at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
journey of not giving up
02:45
Learn more about colaberry's data science bootcamp!
Demo Account Campus
 (Part 1)
01:53
Here is how i persevered at colaberry!
Demo Account Campus
From Sales to Data Analytics 
01:20
From sales to data analytics: how colaberry changes lives
Demo Account Campus
What did you do before Colaberry_ (Tariq R) - Colaberry School of Data Science & Data Analytics
05:25
Learning about data analytics at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
_How did you hear about us__ -New Class Introductions Dec 2020
02:33
Colaberry alumni - how to prepare for the job hunt
Demo Account Campus
alumni give advice on landing a job with new skillsets
01:50
Career support at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
Colaberry Alum Fred D
