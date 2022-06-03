Sign Up
Colaberry Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Colaberry virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Colaberry is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Colaberry virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Colaberry vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Colaberry campus by taking you around Plano. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Colaberry virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Colaberry in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Colaberry is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Colaberry people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Colaberry and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Colaberry in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Colaberry?

For your convenience, below is a list of Colaberry places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Colaberry virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Colaberry on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Colaberry in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Colaberry virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Colaberry virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Colaberry virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Colaberry in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Colaberry. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Colaberry and Plano during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Trending Now
01:29
Career change with the help of colaberry
Demo Account Campus
how Colaberry helped their career
03:16
Serah shares her experience at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
alumni Serah 
00:58
Enrolling in courses at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
Youtube Video
03:44
Finding your path at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
journey of not giving up
02:45
Learn more about colaberry's data science bootcamp!
Demo Account Campus
 (Part 1)
01:53
Here is how i persevered at colaberry!
Demo Account Campus
From Sales to Data Analytics 
01:20
From sales to data analytics: how colaberry changes lives
Demo Account Campus
What did you do before Colaberry_ (Tariq R) - Colaberry School of Data Science & Data Analytics
05:25
Learning about data analytics at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
_How did you hear about us__ -New Class Introductions Dec 2020
02:33
Colaberry alumni - how to prepare for the job hunt
Demo Account Campus
alumni give advice on landing a job with new skillsets
01:50
Career support at colaberry
Demo Account Campus
Colaberry Alum Fred D
