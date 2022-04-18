How long do College of the Rockies tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 9 tour videos for College of the Rockies, so you can expect to spend between 27 to 45 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of College of the Rockies and stay informed on campus life.

Where do College of the Rockies tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your College of the Rockies tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring College of the Rockies in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at College of the Rockies, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Cranbrook weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The College of the Rockies website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do College of the Rockies tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of College of the Rockies starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because College of the Rockies students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Cranbrook if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the College of the Rockies admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at College of the Rockies?

Below is a list of every College of the Rockies building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a College of the Rockies tour?

All CampusReel tours for College of the Rockies include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see College of the Rockies students!

What is city Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada like?

Cranbrook is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at College of the Rockies.

Who are the tour guides for College of the Rockies on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at College of the Rockies. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of College of the Rockies tours:

College of the Rockies, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if College of the Rockies is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Cranbrook and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting College of the Rockies in person.