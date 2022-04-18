Sign Up
College of the Rockies Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are College of the Rockies virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. College of the Rockies is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of College of the Rockies virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the College of the Rockies vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the College of the Rockies campus by taking you around Cranbrook. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a College of the Rockies virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit College of the Rockies in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of College of the Rockies is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the College of the Rockies people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting College of the Rockies and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting College of the Rockies in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at College of the Rockies?

For your convenience, below is a list of College of the Rockies places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a College of the Rockies virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring College of the Rockies on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting College of the Rockies in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the College of the Rockies virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a College of the Rockies virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a College of the Rockies virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting College of the Rockies in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour College of the Rockies. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience College of the Rockies and Cranbrook during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:29
Meet denise, a nursing student at college of the rockies
Demo Account Campus
Meet Denise, a Nursing Student at College of the Rockies
00:57
My environmental studies certificate at college of the rockies with alice
Demo Account Campus
My Environmental Studies Certificate at College of the Rockies with Alice
00:37
Social activities at college of the rockies with alice
Demo Account Campus
Social Activities at College of the Rockies with Alice
01:15
Boosting my cv as an environmental studies certificate student at college of the rockies with alice
Demo Account Campus
Boosting My CV as an Environmental Studies Certificate Student at College of the Rockies with Alice
01:52
Winter sports, mountains, and adventure in cranbrook with alice
Demo Account Campus
Alice talks about enjoying winter sports such as skiing near Cranbrook, BC
02:30
Location, community, and beautiful scenery: why i chose to move my family from the uk to study at college of the rockies, with alice
Demo Account Campus
Location, community, and beautiful scenery: Why I chose to move my family from the UK to study at College of the Rockies, with Alice
02:30
Finding belonging and community at cotr as an international student, with alice
Demo Account Campus
Finding belonging and community at COTR as an International Student
00:41
Great schools and outdoor fun: why i'm glad i brought my children to cranbrook
Demo Account Campus
Great schools and outdoor fun: Why I'm glad I brought my children to Cranbrook
02:13
Mountains, teachers, nursing program, student body: why denise loves college of the rockies
Demo Account Campus
Mountains, Teachers, Nursing Program, Student Body: Why Denise Loves College of the Rockies
