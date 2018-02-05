Sign Up
College of William and Mary

2024 William & Mary Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at William & Mary?

What type of housing does William & Mary provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at William & Mary, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 79.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true 6.0
Single-student Apartments true 11.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at College of William and Mary?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, College of William and Mary dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of College of William and Mary, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make College of William and Mary feel like home!

What are the dimensions of College of William and Mary dorm rooms?

The College of William and Mary dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of College of William and Mary on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and College of William and Mary likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

00:31
What goes on in the dorms
Dorms
Showing you guys what happens in Jefferson Hall 24/7.
01:28
Ben shows you around his double dorm room
Dorms
18x13 room to live in and share with two people. Each room comes with a closet and desk. The cool aspect is that you get a sink in the room, however, the bathroom is down the hall.
09:26
Freshman college move out vlog | william and mary 💚💛 | bryonna elliott
Bryonna Elliott Dorms
Here is my college move out vlog from the end of the spring semester of my freshman year. You can get a good idea of what the freshman dorms look like and what items you need to bring to college and don't.

