College of William and Mary
2024 William & Mary Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at William & Mary?
What type of housing does William & Mary provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at William & Mary, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|79.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|4.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|6.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|11.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at College of William and Mary?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, College of William and Mary dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of College of William and Mary, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make College of William and Mary feel like home!
- Earl Gregg Swem Library Dorm at College of William and Mary
- The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Jefferson Hall Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Kaplan Arena Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Integrated Science Center Dorm at College of William and Mary
- College Terrace at Zable Stadium Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Student Recreation Center Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Matoaka Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Sadler Center Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Spotswood Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Sunken Garden Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Stadium Dr Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Chick-fil-A Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Tyler Hall Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Stetson House Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Crim Dell Bridge Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Barksdale Field Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Wren Bldg Dorm at College of William and Mary
- Wren Yard Dorm at College of William and Mary
What are the dimensions of College of William and Mary dorm rooms?
The College of William and Mary dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of College of William and Mary on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and College of William and Mary likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: