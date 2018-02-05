Sign Up
College of William and Mary Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit College of William and Mary?

Visiting College of William and Mary depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit College of William and Mary twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Williamsburg as well. Remember that Williamsburg is also catering to 6260 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit College of William and Mary?

The College of William and Mary admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Williamsburg. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Williamsburg when they visit College of William and Mary?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Williamsburg. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at College of William and Mary and see for yourself how the student make use of Williamsburg.

What buildings should I look at when I visit College of William and Mary?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:14
Welcome to swem library
Academics
Inside the library, you'll find plenty of space to work and even more computers to do work on. The library is very spacious so you'll never have trouble finding a spot. As you walk through the library you'll find tons of equipment, even a recording studio downstairs.
00:17
Meet ben! and get ready to experience william & mary through his eyes
Campus
Meet Ben a double major in history and government, he will be taking you around campus! N/A
01:28
Ben shows you around his double dorm room
Dorms
18x13 room to live in and share with two people. Each room comes with a closet and desk. The cool aspect is that you get a sink in the room, however, the bathroom is down the hall.
00:31
What goes on in the dorms
Dorms
Showing you guys what happens in Jefferson Hall 24/7.
00:30
A quick tour of ancient campus
Campus
William and Mary is the first university in the United States. The second oldest college, they were founded in 1693. At the time the campus had three buildings the presidents' house, the president's office, and the Wren building.
00:36
Ben shows you a typical wren building classroom
Academics
The Wren Building is full of all kinds of historical information, just as a museum would, but it also has classrooms. The old school classrooms that Thomas Jefferson used are still used today.
00:17
Get ready to check out the sunken gardens
The campus has three parts here at William and Mary. There is ancient campus, old campus, and the new campus.
01:16
Check out the sunken gardens!
Academics
William and Mary is a liberal arts school. This means that there is a wide variety of classes offered here. In the Sunken Gardens, you can see all of the different buildings each housing a specific discipline.
00:43
Get ready to check out swem library!
Academics
Swem Library is where all students go to study and do work and grab a great cup of joe. Flex dollars are provided to you via your WM card at the beginning of the year and can be reloaded when you run out.
00:52
Ben stops for a quick thomas jefferson history story
Thomas Jefferson is one of the most famous alumni from W and M. This statue is a gift from UVA, a payback for a loan that Thomas Jefferson gave them to start the school. Stories surrounding the statue say that this is the original peeping tom.
