College of William and Mary Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit College of William and Mary?
Visiting College of William and Mary depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit College of William and Mary twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Williamsburg as well. Remember that Williamsburg is also catering to 6260 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit College of William and Mary?
The College of William and Mary admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Williamsburg.
What do families do in Williamsburg when they visit College of William and Mary?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Williamsburg. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at College of William and Mary and see for yourself how the student make use of Williamsburg.
What buildings should I look at when I visit College of William and Mary?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
