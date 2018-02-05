Sign Up
College of William and Mary Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do College of William and Mary tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 46 tour videos for College of William and Mary, so you can expect to spend between 138 to 230 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of College of William and Mary and stay informed on campus life.

Where do College of William and Mary tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your College of William and Mary tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring College of William and Mary in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Williamsburg, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at College of William and Mary, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Williamsburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The College of William and Mary website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do College of William and Mary tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of College of William and Mary starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because College of William and Mary students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Williamsburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the College of William and Mary admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at College of William and Mary?

Below is a list of every College of William and Mary building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a College of William and Mary tour?

All CampusReel tours for College of William and Mary include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see College of William and Mary students!

What is city Williamsburg, VA like?

Williamsburg is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at College of William and Mary.

Who are the tour guides for College of William and Mary on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at College of William and Mary. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of College of William and Mary tours:

College of William and Mary, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if College of William and Mary is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Williamsburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting College of William and Mary in person.

01:14
Welcome to swem library
Academics
Inside the library, you'll find plenty of space to work and even more computers to do work on. The library is very spacious so you'll never have trouble finding a spot. As you walk through the library you'll find tons of equipment, even a recording studio downstairs.
00:17
Meet ben! and get ready to experience william & mary through his eyes
Campus
Meet Ben a double major in history and government, he will be taking you around campus! N/A
01:28
Ben shows you around his double dorm room
Dorms
18x13 room to live in and share with two people. Each room comes with a closet and desk. The cool aspect is that you get a sink in the room, however, the bathroom is down the hall.
00:31
What goes on in the dorms
Dorms
Showing you guys what happens in Jefferson Hall 24/7.
00:30
A quick tour of ancient campus
Campus
William and Mary is the first university in the United States. The second oldest college, they were founded in 1693. At the time the campus had three buildings the presidents' house, the president's office, and the Wren building.
00:36
Ben shows you a typical wren building classroom
Academics
The Wren Building is full of all kinds of historical information, just as a museum would, but it also has classrooms. The old school classrooms that Thomas Jefferson used are still used today.
00:17
Get ready to check out the sunken gardens
The campus has three parts here at William and Mary. There is ancient campus, old campus, and the new campus.
01:16
Check out the sunken gardens!
Academics
William and Mary is a liberal arts school. This means that there is a wide variety of classes offered here. In the Sunken Gardens, you can see all of the different buildings each housing a specific discipline.
00:43
Get ready to check out swem library!
Academics
Swem Library is where all students go to study and do work and grab a great cup of joe. Flex dollars are provided to you via your WM card at the beginning of the year and can be reloaded when you run out.
00:52
Ben stops for a quick thomas jefferson history story
Thomas Jefferson is one of the most famous alumni from W and M. This statue is a gift from UVA, a payback for a loan that Thomas Jefferson gave them to start the school. Stories surrounding the statue say that this is the original peeping tom.
