Emory University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Emory University ?

Visiting Emory University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Emory University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Atlanta as well. Remember that Atlanta is also catering to 6770 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Emory University ?

The Emory University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Atlanta. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • The University Inn at Emory at Emory University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Decatur Downtown/Emory at Emory University
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead at Emory University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Executive Park/Emory at Emory University
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead at Emory University
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Decatur/Dntn/Atlanta Area at Emory University
  • The Highland Inn & Ballroom Lounge at Emory University
  • Staybridge Suites Atlanta-Buckhead at Emory University
  • Emory Conference Center Hotel at Emory University
  • Executive Boutique Villas at Emory University
  • Budget Inn & Suites at Emory University
  • Decatur Inn at Emory University
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Atlanta/Buckhead Area at Emory University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead at Emory University
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atlanta Buckhead at Emory University
  • Ramada Limited Atlanta GA at Emory University
  • Atlanta Motel at Emory University
  • The Cottage Bed & Breakfast at Emory University
  • Oakwood at Elle Buckhead at Emory University
  • CH Atlanta - Buckhead at Emory University
  • Quality Suites Buckhead Village at Emory University
  • Greenwood Bed and Breakfast at Emory University
  • Sugar Magnolia Bed & Breakfast at Emory University
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta North Druid Hills - Emory Area at Emory University
  • Cheshire Motor Inn at Emory University
  • Hotel Clermont at Emory University
  • Peach House at Emory University
  • Urban Oasis Bed and Breakfast at Emory University
  • Red Roof PLUS+ Atlanta - Buckhead at Emory University
  • Metro Hotel at Emory University
  • Inman Park Bed & Breakfast at Emory University
  • Hampton Inn Atlanta-North Druid Hills at Emory University
  • The Ponce Hotel at Emory University
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Atlanta-Emory University Area at Emory University
  • Virginia Highland Bed and Breakfast at Emory University
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Atlanta Midtown - Buckhead at Emory University

What do families do in Atlanta when they visit Emory University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Atlanta. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Emory University and see for yourself how the student make use of Atlanta.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Emory University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

