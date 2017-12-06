Sign Up
Duke University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Duke University?

Visiting Duke University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Duke University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Durham as well. Remember that Durham is also catering to 6501 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Duke University?

The Duke University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Durham. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Cambria Hotel Durham - Near Duke University at Duke University
  • The Durham Hotel at Duke University
  • Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club at Duke University
  • Aloft Durham Downtown at Duke University
  • Durham Marriott City Center at Duke University
  • 21c Museum Hotel Durham at Duke University
  • Morehead Manor Bed and Breakfast at Duke University
  • Carolina Duke Inn at Duke University
  • The King's Daughters Inn at Duke University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Durham Near Duke University/Downtown at Duke University
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites University Area Chapel Hill at Duke University
  • Hilton Durham near Duke University at Duke University
  • Marriott hotel at Duke University
  • Motel 6 Durham NC at Duke University
  • University Inn at Duke University
  • Unscripted Durham at Duke University
  • Comfort Inn Medical Park at Duke University
  • JB Duke Hotel at Duke University
  • Days Inn Durham/Duke University at Duke University
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Durham/North I-85 at Duke University
  • Old North Durham Inn at Duke University
  • Extended Stay America Durham - University - Ivy Creek Blvd. at Duke University
  • Holiday Inn Express Durham at Duke University
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Durham/University Area NC at Duke University
  • Extended Stay America - Durham - University at Duke University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Durham/University Medical Center at Duke University
  • Blooming Garden Inn at Duke University
  • Millennium Hotel Durham at Duke University
  • Quality Inn & Suites Medical Park at Duke University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Durham McPherson/Duke University Medical Center Area at Duke University
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Durham/Near Duke University at Duke University
  • Red Roof Inn Durham - Duke University Medical Center at Duke University

What do families do in Durham when they visit Duke University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Durham. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Duke University and see for yourself how the student make use of Durham.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Duke University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

