ESADE Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do ESADE tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 14 tour videos for ESADE, so you can expect to spend between 42 to 70 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of ESADE and stay informed on campus life.

Where do ESADE tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your ESADE tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring ESADE in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Sant Cugat, Barcelona so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at ESADE, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Sant Cugat weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The ESADE website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do ESADE tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of ESADE starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because ESADE students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Sant Cugat if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the ESADE admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at ESADE?

Below is a list of every ESADE building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a ESADE tour?

All CampusReel tours for ESADE include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see ESADE students!

What is city Sant Cugat, Barcelona like?

Sant Cugat is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at ESADE.

Who are the tour guides for ESADE on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at ESADE. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of ESADE tours:

ESADE, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if ESADE is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Sant Cugat and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting ESADE in person.

01:18
Ted shih - esade mba - flexible programme length
Demo Account Academics
Ted discusses the value of having flexible options within the Esade MBA.
01:35
Ted shih - esade mba - thoughts on living in barcelona
Demo Account
Ted talks a little bit about his neighborhood and why he loves living in Barcelona
01:03
Ted shih - esade mba - why esade?
Demo Account Academics
Ted shares his opinion about the diversity at the Esade MBA.
01:17
Srikar kothapalli - esade mba - collaborative spirit
Demo Account Academics
Srikar discusses the collaborative spirit at the Esade MBA.
01:29
Srikar kothapalli - esade mba - diversity
Demo Account Academics
Srikar explains the main reason to choose the Esade MBA.
01:01
Srikar kothapalli - esade mba - advice for incoming students
Demo Account Interview
Srikar shares his advice for future ESADE MBAs
02:15
srikar kothapalli - esade mba - a typical day at esade
Demo Account Academics
Srikar talks a bit about how a typical day unfolds for MBA candidates at ESADE
01:17
Ted shih - esade mba - international classmates
Demo Account Academics
Ted shares his opinion about the diversity among his classmates
01:52
Ted shih - esade mba - learning experience
Demo Account Academics
Ted shares his opinion about the methodology at the Esade MBA.
01:41
Amyrah zandra dhiya - esade mba - why i love esade
Demo Account Interview
Amyrah Zandra Dhiya shares her three main reasons to choose Esade Business School

