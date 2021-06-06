Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

ESADE Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are ESADE virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. ESADE is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of ESADE virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the ESADE vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the ESADE campus by taking you around Sant Cugat. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a ESADE virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit ESADE in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of ESADE is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the ESADE people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting ESADE and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting ESADE in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at ESADE?

For your convenience, below is a list of ESADE places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a ESADE virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring ESADE on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting ESADE in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the ESADE virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a ESADE virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a ESADE virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting ESADE in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour ESADE. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience ESADE and Sant Cugat during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:18
Ted shih - esade mba - flexible programme length
Demo Account Academics
Ted discusses the value of having flexible options within the Esade MBA.
01:35
Ted shih - esade mba - thoughts on living in barcelona
Demo Account
Ted talks a little bit about his neighborhood and why he loves living in Barcelona
01:03
Ted shih - esade mba - why esade?
Demo Account Academics
Ted shares his opinion about the diversity at the Esade MBA.
01:17
Srikar kothapalli - esade mba - collaborative spirit
Demo Account Academics
Srikar discusses the collaborative spirit at the Esade MBA.
01:29
Srikar kothapalli - esade mba - diversity
Demo Account Academics
Srikar explains the main reason to choose the Esade MBA.
01:01
Srikar kothapalli - esade mba - advice for incoming students
Demo Account Interview
Srikar shares his advice for future ESADE MBAs
02:15
srikar kothapalli - esade mba - a typical day at esade
Demo Account Academics
Srikar talks a bit about how a typical day unfolds for MBA candidates at ESADE
01:17
Ted shih - esade mba - international classmates
Demo Account Academics
Ted shares his opinion about the diversity among his classmates
01:52
Ted shih - esade mba - learning experience
Demo Account Academics
Ted shares his opinion about the methodology at the Esade MBA.
01:41
Amyrah zandra dhiya - esade mba - why i love esade
Demo Account Interview
Amyrah Zandra Dhiya shares her three main reasons to choose Esade Business School

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved