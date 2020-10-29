Sign Up
For schools
ESMT Berlin Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do ESMT Berlin tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for ESMT Berlin, so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of ESMT Berlin and stay informed on campus life.

Where do ESMT Berlin tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your ESMT Berlin tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring ESMT Berlin in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Berlin, Germany so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at ESMT Berlin, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Berlin weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The ESMT Berlin website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do ESMT Berlin tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of ESMT Berlin starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because ESMT Berlin students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Berlin if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the ESMT Berlin admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at ESMT Berlin?

Below is a list of every ESMT Berlin building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a ESMT Berlin tour?

All CampusReel tours for ESMT Berlin include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see ESMT Berlin students!

What is city Berlin, Germany like?

Berlin is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at ESMT Berlin.

Who are the tour guides for ESMT Berlin on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at ESMT Berlin. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of ESMT Berlin tours:

ESMT Berlin, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if ESMT Berlin is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Berlin and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting ESMT Berlin in person.

06:32
Introducing esmt berlin
Anna Wannhoff Academics
Hey there! :) My name is Anna, I am 23, and from Germany. I am currently studying Management for my Master Program at the European School of Management and Technology. In this video, I am introducing ESMT, telling you more about the application process, and explaining why I decided to do my Master Studies here. Hope you enjoy it!
02:39
Meet thomas - esmt
Thomas Hudson Interview
5 reasons I applied, 3 aspects of my experience
05:27
Isabelle schrey esmt
Isabelle Schrey Campus
A video portraying the important facts of ESMT and why I chose to apply and study here.
07:00
Life in berlin
Anna Wannhoff
In this video, Isi and I will talk about our Life in Berlin - including some Insider Tips for visiting Berlin, our favorite places in the city, the strangest thing that happen to us in Berlin and much more. We hope you enjoy our video!
02:04
Meet michela
CampusReel Admin Interview
Hi everyone! My name is Michela and I am SO excited to tell you all about my experience at ESMT Berlin :)
07:32
Extracurricular activities at esmt
Anna Wannhoff
In this video, Isi and I talk about our Extracurricular Activities at the ESMT Berlin. We also have a special guest in this video - our friend Hakon - who talks about other clubs and fairs at the ESMT. We hope you enjoy!
02:04
Michela - why did you chose esmt berlin?
Michela Andreolli Academics
Practical experience, Hard and Soft Skills, Location, Age of university: the perfect recipe for your dream business school!
01:29
Application preparation tips
Thomas Hudson Academics
Two ESMT MiM students on campus discussing what helped them with their applications to ESMT
03:36
Kartikey srivastava - why i chose esmt berlin
Demo Account Interview
Kartikey Srivastava - Why I Chose ESMT Berlin
02:53
Beverly | esmt responsible leaders fellowship
Demo Account Interview
Beverly | ESMT Responsible Leaders Fellowship
