Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

ESMT Berlin Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are ESMT Berlin virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. ESMT Berlin is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of ESMT Berlin virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the ESMT Berlin vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the ESMT Berlin campus by taking you around Berlin. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a ESMT Berlin virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit ESMT Berlin in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of ESMT Berlin is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the ESMT Berlin people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting ESMT Berlin and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting ESMT Berlin in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at ESMT Berlin?

For your convenience, below is a list of ESMT Berlin places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a ESMT Berlin virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring ESMT Berlin on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting ESMT Berlin in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the ESMT Berlin virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a ESMT Berlin virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a ESMT Berlin virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting ESMT Berlin in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour ESMT Berlin. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience ESMT Berlin and Berlin during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
06:32
Introducing esmt berlin
Anna Wannhoff Academics
Hey there! :) My name is Anna, I am 23, and from Germany. I am currently studying Management for my Master Program at the European School of Management and Technology. In this video, I am introducing ESMT, telling you more about the application process, and explaining why I decided to do my Master Studies here. Hope you enjoy it!
02:39
Meet thomas - esmt
Thomas Hudson Interview
5 reasons I applied, 3 aspects of my experience
05:27
Isabelle schrey esmt
Isabelle Schrey Campus
A video portraying the important facts of ESMT and why I chose to apply and study here.
07:00
Life in berlin
Anna Wannhoff
In this video, Isi and I will talk about our Life in Berlin - including some Insider Tips for visiting Berlin, our favorite places in the city, the strangest thing that happen to us in Berlin and much more. We hope you enjoy our video!
02:04
Meet michela
CampusReel Admin Interview
Hi everyone! My name is Michela and I am SO excited to tell you all about my experience at ESMT Berlin :)
07:32
Extracurricular activities at esmt
Anna Wannhoff
In this video, Isi and I talk about our Extracurricular Activities at the ESMT Berlin. We also have a special guest in this video - our friend Hakon - who talks about other clubs and fairs at the ESMT. We hope you enjoy!
02:04
Michela - why did you chose esmt berlin?
Michela Andreolli Academics
Practical experience, Hard and Soft Skills, Location, Age of university: the perfect recipe for your dream business school!
01:29
Application preparation tips
Thomas Hudson Academics
Two ESMT MiM students on campus discussing what helped them with their applications to ESMT
03:36
Kartikey srivastava - why i chose esmt berlin
Demo Account Interview
Kartikey Srivastava - Why I Chose ESMT Berlin
02:53
Beverly | esmt responsible leaders fellowship
Demo Account Interview
Beverly | ESMT Responsible Leaders Fellowship
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved