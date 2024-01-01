YOU'RE WATCHING
Grand Canyon University (GCU) Campus
Gcu - soccer game
This is one of three videos showing you what a soccer game is like at GCU! I explain some details in this video. Basketball games are where the real fun it at though!
Gcu - antelope gymnasium
In this video I show the Antelope Gymnasium. This building is one of GCU's older buildings and combines a gymnasium and Lecture hall into one building.
Gcu - dining (2) - grand construction university
In this video I show the dining options on Lopes way. In this video you can see Chick-fil-a, Subway and Pita Jungle being constructed. I also explain in the video that GCU is always constructing and adding things to their campus, hence being called Grand Construction University sometimes.
Gcu - rec center_gym
This is the second part of the vidoe about the rec center/gym, giving you an inside look!
Gcu - library
This video shows the GCU library and explains why GCU has almost no physical textbooks!
Gcu - lecture hall (1).mp4
In this video I show what a typical freshmen lecture hall would like. Please see my other lecture hall video for more information
Gcu - bring a skateboard or scooter!
In this video I explain that a skate board or scooter is something that you should bring to GCU's campus. It makes getting from place to place quick and easy!
Gcu - discover - free trip to gcu!
If you watch any video about GCU this should be the video you watch! GCU offers free trips to come check out their campus, they pay for your travel, you get to stay overnight in a dorm, and its all FREE. The only requirement is that you have been accepted by GCU. Please check this out! It's called GCU discover.
