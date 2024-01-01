YOU'RE WATCHING
Grand Canyon University (GCU) Dining & Food
Gcu - gcbc - coffee shop
In this video I show the Grand Canyon Beverage Company, a coffee shop that we have on campus. We do not have a Starbucks, Coffee bean, or any other coffee shop beside GCBC or Einsteins Coffee
Gcu - dining (2) - grand construction university
In this video I show the dining options on Lopes way. In this video you can see Chick-fil-a, Subway and Pita Jungle being constructed. I also explain in the video that GCU is always constructing and adding things to their campus, hence being called Grand Construction University sometimes.
Gcu - dining
In this video I show the main dining area in the Student union, we have multiple place on campus to dine. This center includes the Habit, Einsteins bagels, Slices, Fresh Fusion and More!
Gcu - chick fil a.mov
This is a just a quick short video of me showing off my Chick-fil-a. Keep in mind that the google street view is very outdated for GCU's Campus
