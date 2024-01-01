Sign Up
Grand Canyon University (GCU) Dining & Food

All Dining & Food Reviews

00:40
Gcu - gcbc - coffee shop
Food
In this video I show the Grand Canyon Beverage Company, a coffee shop that we have on campus. We do not have a Starbucks, Coffee bean, or any other coffee shop beside GCBC or Einsteins Coffee
00:33
Gcu - dining (2) - grand construction university
Food
In this video I show the dining options on Lopes way. In this video you can see Chick-fil-a, Subway and Pita Jungle being constructed. I also explain in the video that GCU is always constructing and adding things to their campus, hence being called Grand Construction University sometimes.
00:56
Gcu - dining
Food
In this video I show the main dining area in the Student union, we have multiple place on campus to dine. This center includes the Habit, Einsteins bagels, Slices, Fresh Fusion and More!
00:18
Gcu - chick fil a.mov
Food
This is a just a quick short video of me showing off my Chick-fil-a. Keep in mind that the google street view is very outdated for GCU's Campus
00:25
Gcu - dining (3)
Food
In this video I continue to show all the food options GCU offers. Keep in mind that Google maps is outdated when looking at GCU's campus

