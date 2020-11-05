Sign Up
Harvard Business School (HBS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Harvard Business School (HBS) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 39 tour videos for Harvard Business School (HBS), so you can expect to spend between 117 to 195 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Harvard Business School (HBS) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Harvard Business School (HBS) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Harvard Business School (HBS) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Harvard Business School (HBS) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Harvard Business School (HBS), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Harvard Business School (HBS) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Harvard Business School (HBS) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Harvard Business School (HBS) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Harvard Business School (HBS) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Harvard Business School (HBS) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Harvard Business School (HBS)?

Below is a list of every Harvard Business School (HBS) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Harvard Business School (HBS) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Harvard Business School (HBS) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Harvard Business School (HBS) students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Harvard Business School (HBS).

Who are the tour guides for Harvard Business School (HBS) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Harvard Business School (HBS). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Harvard Business School (HBS) tours:

Harvard Business School (HBS), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Harvard Business School (HBS) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Harvard Business School (HBS) in person.

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

05:02
Rob self (mba 2021): about me & hbs student life
Rob Self Interview
HBS Student Life Intro
06:14
Rob self (mba 2021): applying to hbs
Rob Self Academics
Some tips to navigate the application process for prospective HBS students.
07:50
Rob self (mba 2021): why hbs?
Rob Self Academics
In episode three, I discuss why I chose HBS.
04:06
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): about me!
Demo Account Interview
Meet Laura from Harvard Business School
06:28
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): classes at hbs
Demo Account Academics
Learn more about the courses offered at HBS.
05:11
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): why an mba? why hbs?
Demo Account Interview
Laura talks about why she chose to do her MBA at HBS.
01:07
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): my future plans
Demo Account Interview
Laura tells us a bit about what's next for her after she graduates from HBS.
12:43
Laura sandoval (mba 2021): a day in my life as an hbs mba -2
Demo Account Interview
Laura takes us through a typical day in her life as an HBS MBA candidate.
01:14
Becca mcgovern (mba 2021) - why hbs?
Demo Account Interview
Becca McGovern (MBA 2021) - Why HBS?
03:22
Becca mcgovern (mba 2021) - application tips
Demo Account Interview
Becca McGovern (MBA 2021) - Application Tips
